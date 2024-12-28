Damian Parson’s 7-Round Giants Mock Draft
With the New York Giants' miserable 2024 season coming to a close–not fast enough, but soon enough–it’s time to start thinking ahead to the 2025 NFL draft and all the new faces who could potentially find their way to East Rutherford.
I prepared the following seven-round Giants mock draft using Pro Football Focus's simulator, which I believe fills several holes on the roster.
I didn’t do any trades in this draft. These picks are based on the slots in the simulator, which didn’t include any projected comp picks.
R1, No. 1. QB Cam Ward, Miami
The New York Giants moved on from Daniel Jones after nearly six years of spinning their wheels with him under center.
With the Giants currently holding the first pick in the draft, Miami's Cam Ward makes the most sense to pair with head coach Brian Daboll (assuming Daboll is retained).
Ward is the most gifted and natural passer in the class. He combines off-script playmaking with immense arm talent and mental toughness needed to succeed at the next level.
He has to cut down some YOLO/Hero ball tendencies that he developed out of necessity at the collegiate level. Imagining Ward throwing 100-plus targets to Malik Nabers for the foreseeable future feels right.
R2, No. 33. CB Shavon Revel, ECU
The Giants defensive secondary needs an injection of talent alongside young defensive backs Deonte Banks, Dru Phillips, and Tyler Nubin.
Shavon Revel was a preseason first-round pick coming off summer scouting before he suffered a season-ending knee injury. Revel is a tall cover corner who plays with physicality and thrives when allowed to dictate the action at the LOS.
He is scheme versatile with the wingspan to shrink throwing lanes when in tight coverage.
Revel, Phillips, and Banks would give the Giants a talented young trio of cornerbacks to mix and match coverages against their NFC East foes.
R3, No. 65. OT Marcus Mbow, Purdue
Marcus Mbow is among the most underrated offensive tackles in the 2025 NFL Draft class.
He is a plus-level athlete with strong run-blocking and zone-blocking schemes and on the perimeter to pick off upfield defenders.
Mbow gets up the field quickly, covering the ground as a lead blocker on pin/pull rushing concepts.
Mbow will bring reliability and long-term impact to the right tackle positions, but due to the injury history of left tackle Andrew Thomas, Mbow has the physical tools to LT if needed.
R4, No. 102. IDL Aeneas Peoples, Virginia Tech
Aneas Peoples is a disruptive interior defensive lineman who can align beside Dexter Lawrence II and provide an instant pass rush on third downs.
Peoples is quick with good play strength to shed blockers at the point of attack. His versatility in alignment will help the Giants find mismatches and pressure opposing quarterbacks.
R5, No. 154. WR Kaden Prather, Maryland
The Giants' offense could benefit from a traditional X-receiver to pair with Malik Nabers and company.
Kaden Prather is the answer for this specific role. He is a height, weight, and speed prospect.
Prather boasts strong ball skills and a catch radius to extend the throwing window for his quarterback.
His long speed and explosiveness will add more big-play potential to pair with a big-arm vertical passer like Cam Ward.
R7, No. 215. IOL Dylan Fairchild, Georgia
The Giants' interior offensive line could benefit from adding more young talent to compete.
Dylan Fairchild fits the mold with his ability to work tandem/duo blocks in the run game and climb to the second level of the defense.
Fairchild brings two years of experience as a starter on a championship team. His reliability in pass protection will increase his ability to slide into one of the two guard positions on the Giants' offensive line.
R7, No. 243. LB David Gbenda, Texas
David Gbenda is an athletic second-level defender who impacts the game in multiple ways.
He strikes with power as a run defender, and his closing burst aids his blitzing effectiveness in pressuring opposing quarterbacks.
Gbenda is a high-activity defender who can play effectively on three-downs and potentially on special teams.
R7, No. 255. RB Damien Martinez, Miami
Tyrone Tracy is locked in as RB1 heading into next season. That said, Damien Martinez is a nice complementary back capable of walking into the red zone and short-yardage back.
Martinez boasts the frame/build for a physical downhill runner. He excels attacking defenses downhill with his contact balance and power.
Pairing Martinez with Tracy will create a nice and young one-two punch to lead the Giants' rushing attack for years to come.