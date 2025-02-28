Draft Analyst Todd McShay Projects This Quarterback to Giants in Latest Mock Draft
New York Giants fans hoping for a quarterback in the first round of the upcoming draft will probably be happy with Todd McShay’s latest mock draft.
The former ESPN draft analyst, who now hosts his own podcast, projects the Giants will select Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Given the franchise’s tempestuous quarterback situation and the uncertainty surrounding head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, this potential selection could be a defining moment for the organization's future—assuming Ward helps the Giants progress through a more productive season.
The 2025 season will serve as a make-or-break campaign for Daboll and Schoen. Since they arrived in 2022, the duo has been tasked with rebuilding a franchise that has struggled to succeed.
While their first season resulted in a playoff appearance and a Wild Card win, the past two years have exposed serious flaws in the team’s roster construction and quarterback development.
After moving on from Daniel Jones, the Giants have not found a long-term answer at quarterback. The failed attempt to revive the position with unproven options has frustrated fans, and ownership may not have much more patience.
If the Giants select Ward at No. 3, Daboll and Schoen will place their futures on his development. If Ward struggles and the team fails to improve in 2025, the franchise could undergo a complete regime change.
Ward is an intriguing prospect. The University of Miami quarterback has flashed elite arm talent and mobility—traits that fit well in today’s NFL. He ended his college career on a high note, earning 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions—not to mention he was a Heisman finalist and Davey O’Brien award recipient.
However, he remains a bit of a project, as he still needs refinement in pocket presence and decision-making. Selecting Ward at No. 3 would signal that the Giants view him as their franchise quarterback, meaning the pressure to develop him properly would be immense; however, Daboll has proven to be a mastermind regarding quarterback development, so this is his chance.
While the Giants' recent quarterback struggles might make some skeptical, Daboll’s ability to develop quarterbacks should not be overlooked.
Before joining the Giants, Daboll played a big role in Josh Allen’s development with the Buffalo Bills. Under Daboll’s guidance, Allen transformed from a raw prospect into one of the league’s premier quarterbacks.
If the Giants select Ward, Daboll would likely implement a system emphasizing quick throws, play-action, and designed rollouts to take advantage of Ward's athleticism.
On top of this, the offense already has a young star in wide receiver Malik Nabers, who could help Ward settle into the NFL and also help him shine. Given the right structure and coaching, Ward could make significant strides under Daboll’s wing.
If the Giants select Cam Ward at No. 3, it will be a defining moment for the franchise. Success in 2025 could cement Daboll and Schoen’s positions for years, but failure might result in a full-scale reset.
With ownership watching closely, the Giants' coaching staff must prove they can develop a young quarterback into a franchise leader.
Ward’s potential is undeniable, but his success in New York will depend on the structure around him—starting with the men currently in charge.