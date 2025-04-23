Ex-NFL Executive Identifies Biggest "Soft Need" for Giants
The New York Giants didn’t overhaul their quarterback room this off-season to find their next franchise leader. They did it to survive.
After finishing 3-14 in the 2024 season, the team needed some stability heading into the off-season--not a savior; just someone to keep the ship afloat.
Bringing in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston certainly raises the floor for this team, but it doesn’t come close to solving the long-term question under center, which is why former NFL general manager Ran Carthon recently called the Giatns’ quarterback position a “soft need”—a strange phrase on the surface, but one that makes sense when you take a step back.
Wilson and Winston aren’t the answer for the next five years. They're short-term stabilizers, placeholders at best. The real search continues.
And that brings us to the 2025 NFL Draft, which kicks off Thursday night.
There’s no question the Giants have done their homework on this year’s quarterback class. There have been whispers about interest in Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, and even Jaxson Dart, and it’s fair to assume they’ve evaluated every potential trade-up or trade-down scenario.
But the presence of Wilson and Winston provides the franchise with something it hasn’t had in a long time—time.
Time to think. Time to wait. Time to build the rest of the roster if the right quarterback isn’t available when they’re on the clock.
That’s what makes the “soft need” label ring true. New York doesn’t need to take a quarterback on Thursday. They could. They might. But they don’t have to. There’s a big difference.
This front office is fully aware of the danger of reaching. They already lived through the fallout of investing in Daniel Jones, only to watch him regress, get hurt, and ultimately lose the locker room.
Spending another top-10 pick on a quarterback just to say they did it won’t solve anything—especially if that quarterback isn’t the guy. This class has talent, no doubt. But there are real questions about whether any of these prospects truly check the "franchise QB" box.
For what it’s worth, Wilson proved last season in Pittsburgh that he still has something left in the tank. While the Steelers finished 10-7, Wilson completed 63.7% of his passes for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and only five interceptions.
He was efficient, avoided costly mistakes, and brought a level of poise that had been missing. The record didn’t reflect it, but his play improved a chaotic quarterback situation—and that’s exactly what the Giants need now.
What makes this decision harder is what’s available on the other side of the ball.
Defensively, this draft class is loaded. Day 1 starters at edge rusher and cornerback are expected to go in the top 15. Players who could step in and transform the defense from average to elite with the right coaching.
And if Colorado’s Travis Hunter is still available when the Giants are on the clock at No. 3 overall, he’d be a massive pickup. Hunter is one of the most electric two-way prospects that football has ever seen, capable of providing explosive, game-changing plays on both sides of the ball.
In 2024, he recorded four interceptions and 11 pass breakups, adding 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense. His raw athleticism is off the charts. He’s not just a fit—he’s a foundational piece.
If the Giants pass on a quarterback and instead walk away with someone like Hunter or Penn State’s Abdul Carter, they’ll be better for it—immediately. That’s not speculation. That’s production.
And here’s the truth no one wants to say: If the Giants draft a quarterback now, that rookie will spend the first year behind Wilson and Winston. In the best-case scenario, they see the field in 2026. If the Giants still don’t win games, they're right back in the QB conversation next year. So why not just wait?
Waiting isn’t giving up. It’s playing a long game. Build the defense. Let Wilson and Winston hold the line. If the right guy shows up in 2026, you make the move—through the draft or trade.
There's no shame in pulling an Eagles and going all-in on a Jalen Hurts-type later. There's no harm in using a year to get the roster right before putting a rookie behind center.
For the first time in a while, the Giants don’t have to draft a quarterback just because everyone says they should. They can finally afford to prioritize roster construction over panic.
If that means using this draft to land a defensive difference-maker while keeping an eye on future quarterback options, that’s not indecisive. That’s strategic.
There’s still a gaping hole at the franchise quarterback. But thanks to a calculated off-season, it doesn’t need to be filled just yet.
