Giants QB Jaxson Dart Facing Toughest Test Yet vs. "Chaotic" Vikings Defense

quarterback Jaxson Dart has been impressive at every turn during his rookie season. However, he may be able to make his most significant statement of all if he's able to succeed against the chaotic Minnesota Vikings' blitz package on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who has always brought a strong reputation for running an overly aggressive unit, has stepped up the pressure this season.

His defense leads the NFL with a 43 percent blitz rate on passing plays, and no other team comes remotely close to sending extra defenders that often.

Flores makes matters even more difficult by sending a wide variety of exotic pressure packages that have resulted in 13 different players partaking in a sack this season.

Sure, the Vikings have only 35 sacks, but this unit prides itself on confusing opposing quarterbacks and forcing them into mistakes. Minnesota owns the NFL's ninth-ranked defense (308 yards per game), primarily thanks to its fifth-rated passing unit (180 ypg).

Dart and the Giants understand that extra preparation is the only way to give themselves a chance against this challenge.

"You definitely have to go further back into what he does, because his bag is deep, and you have to be prepared for it," Dart said.

"It's not like different teams, where you can kind of watch more of the most recent games to see how they've been calling it. He'll go all the way back to how he schemed something up against this offense years ago, and where he found success.

"But at the same time, you can't crowd your mind too much. Eventually, you've got to go out there, and you just have to play ball."

Offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, understanding that Dart has already set a high standard for himself, expects the quarterback to be able to handle whatever the Vikings throw at him.

"He's a very unique individual. He doesn't get rattled, which is a good thing," Kelly said. "And so the big thing is when that happens, when the picture changes, when it becomes crazy, when they start bringing everyone from everywhere, is really just not panicking."

Where are the favorable matchups for the Giants against the Vikings' complex defense? We sort through that and discuss the most important aspects of what the Giants must do to pull off a win in the latest edition of the Big Blue Breakdown podcast, available in the video above.

