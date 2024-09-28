Five College Football Prospects to Watch for Giants in Week 5
College Football enters its fifth week of action this weekend. In our continued effort to help familiarize readers with some of the most intriguing names that could potentially land on the Giants’ radar, we give you the following five prospects to watch.
QB Drew Allar, Penn State
Penn State QB Drew Allar is playing the best football of his career to this point in the season. He is operating the Nittany Lions offense with great confidence in play calling, trust in his weapons, and most importantly, himself.
Heading into Week 5, he faces his biggest challenge when Illinois comes to town. The Fighting Illini enters this matchup with a strong defense that allows 12.5 points per game and 188 passing yards per game.
Between their coverage and pass rush, Illinois can present different looks to challenge Allar and force mistakes/turnovers. They have more interceptions than passing touchdowns allowed this season. Penn State will need Allar to play mistake-free football and make the right decisions to lead them to victory.
IOL Tyler Booker, Alabama
The winner will have won the trenches when Georgia vs. Alabama kicks off. Tyler Booker will be pivotal to keep QB Jalen Milroe clean in the pocket on passing downs and create running lanes for their running backs.
Against a physical interior defensive line, Booker has the power and mean streak needed to move bodies at the line of scrimmage. Booker has displayed his positional versatility, playing the entire week two game at left tackle.
WR Elic Ayomanor, Stanford
Elic Ayomanor is having a strong start to the season for Stanford. He is leading the Cardinals in receptions and yards through three games.
Ayomanor had a clutch performance against Syracuse last week, catching seven passes for 87 yards and a touchdown. On their final drive with the game on the line, he was left in single coverage and made a great catch on a back shoulder fade to get his team within striking distance.
He is a versatile winner with size, strength, body control, and ball skills. Ayomanor is set to face off against one of the best defenses in college football, the Clemson Tigers. A lot is riding on his 2025 NFL Draft stock this weekend.
RB Jordan James, Oregon
Oregon lead rusher Jordan James needs to be more involved in the game plan. He is a talented running back with a three down skillset. James can catch the ball out of the backfield and runs well behind his pads.
The Ducks' offense needs more impact from James to elevate and stabilize it as they head into Big Ten play. Being more balanced and consistent will be important for this offense, and James can bring that.
LB Lander Barton, Utah
Lander Barton is one of the top linebackers in the country. At 6-4 and 235 pounds, Barton is a fluid mover with good coverage ability. He plays with good strength to deconstruct blocks in the run game.
The Utes have one of the better defenses in the nation, and Barton is a key component of it. Preparing to face a talented Arizona offense, the Utes will need Barton to cover the short and intermediate passing lanes.
In addition to containing Arizona’s dual-threat quarterback, Barton has an opportunity to continue to build upon his impressive resume.