Five College Football Standouts from Week 4
Here are five 2025 NFL Draft prospect standouts from Week 4 of the College Football Season.
QB Cam Ward, Miami
There is no other quarterback prospect playing football than Miami's Cam Ward. Against his toughest challenge against USF, Ward completed 70.6% for 404 passing yards and three touchdowns.
He is playing with immense control of the Hurricanes' offense--making checks and calls at the line of scrimmage pre-snap to combat the various defensive looks/formations.
Ward has outstanding arm talent and throws one of the most catchable passes in the draft. He knows when to throw with velocity compared to touch to layer throws over defenders.
His accuracy and placement on downfield targets allow him to attack every area of the field. Ward's swag and confidence set the tone for his teammates.
QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
No quarterback in college football is more accustomed to being pressured and making plays despite it than Shedeur Sanders. In a big win over Baylor, he was pressured 16 times and sacked eight.
Yet Sanders continues to uplift his offense and make superhero plays. His poise and calmness in late-game situations are rare for college quarterbacks. Sanders carries himself like an NFL quarterback.
He is among the most accurate pure passers in the nation. Sanders shows weekly, if he lands on a team with a solid and competent OL, he can be the face of the franchise.
Edge Josaiah Stewart, Michigan
In one of the most anticipated matchups of the weekend, Michigan edge rusher Josaiah Stewart was a game-wrecker against USC’s OL. He finished the game with 2 sacks, 3 QB hits, 8 QB pressures, 1 forced fumble, and a 31.4% pass rush Win Rate.
Stewart was virtually unblockable with his low center of gravity, strong hand, dip/bend, and first-step quickness.
He gave the Trojans’ OTs fits. Teams should keep their eyes on him closely because he’s one of the best and most productive pass rushers in the draft, with four sacks and 15 pressures this season.
TE Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
Harold Fannin Jr is one of the biggest rising stars in college football. In a loaded tight-end class, Fannin has taken every opportunity to stand out and shine amongst his peers.
He is coming off two 130+ receiving yard games against Penn State and this weekend Texas A&M. Fannin is an athletic and quick-moving pass catcher.
On his 65-yard touchdown catch and run vs A&M, Fannin Jr made a defender miss twice on his way to the end zone.
At 6’4 230, he is densely built to operate as a movement blocker in zone run calls. Fannin is creating more discussions regarding his draft stock, trending upward.
CB Xavier Scott, Illinois
Illinois has another cover corner with Xavier Scott. He is coming off a positive performance against Nebraska this past Friday night.
He was targeted five times with three receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown allowed.
He was competitive all game and showcased his alignment versatility. Scott is another talented DB from Illinois’ program.