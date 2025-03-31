Former NFL GM Picks This Prospect for Giants in New Mock Draft
The New York Giants have bewildered the masses following their decision to just days after adding Jameis Winston.
There was a growing sentiment that the team would select Shedeur Sanders with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on April 24, but their actions appear much more challenging to predict now.
Plenty of people, including ESPN insider Adam Schefter, believe there is still a chance and son of football icon Deion Sanders if he is on the board. But others think differently.
Former NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum originally had Sanders going to Big Blue in but changed course following the Wilson acquisition. He now considers Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham the ideal fit for the Giants despite Sanders being available in his scenario.
"{Graham} has excellent physical traits and plays with great technique," said Tannenbaum. "His wrestling background is very apparent when you watch him play; he has great balance and leverage, which helped him produce 3.5 sacks and 26 pressures last year in Ann Arbor.
"I like dropping him next to Dexter Lawrence II and letting him get after the quarterback from the inside."
It must be mentioned that Tannenbaum is not projecting the front office to grab the 2023 national champion and 2024 unanimous All-American. He is merely putting himself in the Giants' general manager seat and doing what he feels is most practical for the organization.
He also admitted to still considering Sanders, but the need to address other areas on the roster persuaded him to focus on defense with the third pick.
Does Mason Graham make sense for the Giants?
Graham is an intriguing prospect that will produce mixed reactions among the fan base. He is not labeled a generational talent like cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter and edge Abdul Cater, nor is he the long-term answer the Giants need at quarterback. Many, in fact, would vehemently disagree with Tannenbaum's suggestion.
However, there is no denying that he offers value in a category New York struggled with profusely last season: Stopping the run.
The team surrendered 136.2 rushing yards per game, 27th in the league. Despite the questions regarding the length of his arms, Graham can be a disruptive presence on the defensive line.
The 21-year-old cemented his status as a coveted prospect more than a year ago, winning Rose Bowl Defensive MVP in a hard-fought battle versus Alabama in the College Football Playoff Semifinals. He recorded a pivotal tackle for loss in overtime that put the Crimson Tide in a precarious position.
The Wolverines won their first national title of the 21st Century, and Graham was a key reason. He tallied nine sacks, 60 solo tackles, 18 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one recovery in 39 games for Michigan. Those relatively modest numbers obscure his huge impact.
Graham makes blockers uncomfortable and exudes essential energy on the front seven. The Giants cannot simply skip past such qualities in their preparation for the NFL Draft. Tannenbaum makes a compelling case for him.
For a franchise that might have NFC Wild Card aspirations for the 2025-26 season, Graham is a suitable choice in many respects. He can balance out the D-Line right away.
Choosing him with the No. 3 overall pick would not increase GM Joe Schoen's popularity, but it could upgrade one of the Giants' only glaring weaknesses.
