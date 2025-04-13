Giants' Biggest Question Ahead of the 2025 Draft: QB at No. 3?
With the NFL draft drawing closer, we will soon find out which draft-season rumors were true and which were simply smoke.
One of the rumors that will eventually be cleared up is what the Giants plan to do at No. 3 in the draft order. ESPN outlines every team’s biggest question ahead of the biggest offseason event on the NFL calendar, and for the Giants, the question is whether Big Blue about their plans at No. 3.
The short answer is no, they haven’t. But logic and some clues might have provided just a sliver of insight into their thinking.
The Giants, remember, were all set to trade draft assets and pay Matthew Stafford big money had they been able to acquire him in a trade. Were the Giants as enthused about this year’s quarterback draft class, one would think they wouldn’t have been so willing to make such a splash as they were with Sanders.
Further, if the Giants thought that any quarterbacks in this year’s draft class were worth moving heaven and earth to obtain, the whispers about a potential trade-up in the order wouldn’t have leveled off as they have in these past few weeks.
As draft analyst Jordan Reid, who contributed to ESPN’s collaborative effort, noted, the addition of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston at quarterback gives the team a 1-2 punch that should carry them through 2025.
This plan at quarterback differs from what the Giants ran in 2004 after they acquired Eli Manning in a trade with the Chargers (for whom they moved heaven and earth to obtain, by the way).
In 2004, the Giants had two quarterbacks on their roster. Kurt Warner was the bridge brought on to keep the seat warm until MAnning was ready to step into the starting lineup.
This year, the Giants have two veterans, plus Tommy DeVito. While the final pecking order is not firmly set in stone, the plan is for Wilson to be the starter, Winston to be the backup, and any rookies to red-shirt and develop.
Given that setup, the Giants are, as Reid noted, set to take the best available in the draft, and that best available, according to increasingly mock drafts and league draft analysts, appears to be Penn State's edge, Abdul Carter.
Reid also notes that the Giants could potentially look to trade back into the bottom of the first round for their quarterback, which makes sense if they believe there is a prospect that could develop into an eventual starter.
This year’s class reportedly only has about 12-15 players with legitimate first-round grades, which could give the Giants a break in terms of not having to give up an arm and a leg to move back into the first round.
But again, is there a quarterback worth trading up for in any round, or are the Giants just better off rolling with the veterans and then seeing what they can come up with in 2026 when that class is supposed to be deeper in quarterback talent?
That’s one of many questions no one has the answer to yet, but it is one we’ll find out in less than two weeks.
