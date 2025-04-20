Giants Can't Afford to Ignore This (Non-Quarterback) Position in Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is just a few short days away, and most New York Giants fans are ready to know who the new additions will be.
Thanks to an active free agent period during which the team retained some key pieces and added players who will be important on offense, defense, and special teams, they can draft however they would like since they likely already have their 2025 starters on the roster.
The Giants will return last season's starting offensive line, including many key backups. They signed two tackles to give themselves a legitimate two-deep at every position.
They re-signed receiver Darius Slayton, which means all key receivers are locked in together for a second season.
Three new versatile defensive linemen with run-stuffing ability and a revamped secondary, with the additions of cornerback Paulson Adebo and safety Jevon Holland, should upgrade the defense.
Players were also added to improve special teams, such as linebacker Chris Board.
Regardless of all those offseason moves, this draft still has pressure. The offensive line improved last season, and it is set up to take another step forward this season, especially if the constant speculation about Evan Neal moving to guard is true.
None of that answers the real question, though: what the future looks like at tackle. Jermaine Eluemunor will be 31 this season and in the final year of his contract. Although Andrew Thomas is only 26 years old, he has an extensive injury history.
If the plan is to move Neal to guard and solidify that position for the foreseeable future, who is there to groom at tackle?
The Giants need a tackle prospect, not a guard–someone who can come in and be groomed to replace someone on the edges of the offensive line if circumstances change.
Right now, the Giants have plugs, not replacements at the position. They are likely not taking one in the first round, but there will be several intriguing prospects they could target in three particular areas of the draft.
Day 2: Round 2 or 3
Depending on what the team decides to do at quarterback, the second or third round would be a great place to grab an offensive tackle.
They could grab one who can come in and start but would be better served to come in as a backup, cleaning up some inconsistencies, and working to refine minor skills.
He can probably figure it out on the fly, but he would not need to with the Giants. He could work as a swing tackle or be placed behind the guy he is likely to replace.
Minnesota left tackle Aireontae Ersery would fit the Giants’ scheme well. He is a 6-foot-6, 331-pound behemoth who understands how to use his frame to stop rushers and move bodies.
He is a big and physical player who would fit the identity of the offensive line.
Early Day 3
If the Giants want to add a quarterback, defensive tackle, running back, and even receiving depth on Day 2, the fourth and fifth rounds should have tackles with extensive experience who may need a little more seasoning.
There should still be talent in the region that the Giants would be fortunate to add as a close-to-ready developmental piece.
University of Connecticut right tackle Chase Lundt is a prospect who could find a home in New York.
He has 49 starts at right tackle, so why not keep him there where he's comfortable as a potential successor to Eluemunor?
Lundt needs to get his 6-foot-7, 305-pound frame stronger to handle the power in the NFL, something he could do in the coming year.
Late Day 3
The Giants could wait until the seventh round to address a developmental tackle, but they need to secure one of these talents before they get a chance to pick their destination as undrafted free agents.
A guy like Alabama A&M’s Carson Vinson could still be around at the back end of the draft, and since the team does not have a sixth-round pick, it places more value on that seventh-round selection.
Vision has made 32 starts over the last three seasons, but he still has some development to do before he's ready for full-time NFL action.
He needs to clean up his technique and add strength to his 6-foot-7, 315-pound frame.
