Giants Continue to Do Homework on Running Back Prospects
The New York Giants have been doing their due diligence in scouting the 2025 running back class, including Arizona State back Cam Skattebo.
The Giants had Skattebo in the facility for a visit the same day as several prospects, including Penn State outside linebacker Abdul Carter, Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, and Texas defensive lineman Alfred Collins.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Skattebo has also met with the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, and Giants. He still has two final top-30 visits scheduled for this week.
The Sun Devil product is just one of four running back prospects that have had official visits with the Giants, including Ohio State's Quinshon Jenkins, North Carolina's Omarion Hampton, and Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon.
The Giants seem to be targeting a running back for Day 2 or 3 of the draft. Last offseason, they selected Tyrone Tracy, Jr. in the fifth round (No. 166 overall) and signed Devin Singletary to a three-year $16 million deal.
Tracy was superb in his rookie season, amassing 1,100 scrimmage yards and six total touchdowns. Along with fellow rookie, receiver Malik Nabers, the duo (1,204 receiving yards) became the first rookie teammates to record 1,000 scrimmage yards since 2006 (Marques Colston and Reggie Bush of the Saints).
Singletary was the Week 1 starter but lost the position to Tracy after missing two games early in the season. He was still a solid complement, gaining 437 yards and four touchdowns. However, he will collect the last of his guaranteed money owed to him this coming season.
Behind him are Eric Gray and Dante Miller, two backs who have yet to crack into the running back rotation. This could lead to them selecting Skattebo, or another running back prospect, to boost the backfield.
Coming out of high school, the California native committed to Sacramento State as a zero-star recruit. He earned a Third Team All-Big Sky selection after recording 520 yards, six touchdowns, and 9.12 yards per carry.
He would break out the following year, rushing for 1,382 yards, which ranked second in the FCS. He finished as the fifth-highest-graded running back in the FCS with an overall grade of 93.0. He would transfer to Arizona State in the offseason following his stellar season.
The transition from the FCS to the FBS was tough for Skattebo as he had to split carries with his backfield mates. He finished with 786 yards, nine touchdowns, and a 76.1 overall PFF grade in his first season in Tempe.
The following season, he made a name for himself by finishing second nationally with 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns, averaged 5.8 yards per carry, and finished with a PFF grade of 93.3. He also showcased his receiving abilities by hauling in 405 receptions for 605 yards and three touchdowns.
Skattebo led the Sun Devils to an 11-2 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff. In two playoff games, he rushed for 313 yards and four touchdowns while adding 10 catches for 137 yards and a touchdown.
The 23-year-old finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting after his breakout season.
Unlike the other running backs the Giants have had in for visits, Skattebo utilizes his strength and hard-nosed running ability to bulldoze through defenders. He ranked second behind Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty in forced missed tackles (103) and finished third in yards after contact (1,202) behind Jeanty and North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton.
Skattebo's physical play style would perfectly complement the Giants' roster. The current backs are undersized and use their agility and speed. Adding Skattebo would help the team in the red zone and short-yardage situations.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.