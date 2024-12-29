Giants Country

Giants Currently Sit Third in NFL Draft Order

The Giants win over the Colts proves the team was not tanking.

Dec 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock (2) celebrates with teammates after a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium.
Dec 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock (2) celebrates with teammates after a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
East Rutherford, N.J. - While there were many happy faces in the New York Giants locker room following their 45-33 win over the Indianapolis Colts, a segment of the fan base wasn’t pleased with the outcome and its effect on the 2025 draft order.

Thanks to their win over the Indianapolis Colts, combined with the losses by New England and Tennessee, the Giants slipped from first to third in the 2025 draft order.

Depending on the outcome of Cleveland’s game against Miami, the Giants could fall to fourth by the end of the day.

Per Tankathon, the Patriots own the first overall pick in the draft, though the good news is that if the draft were to be held tomorrow, the Patriots would not need a quarterback. 

The Titans, who do need a quarterback, sit second in the draft order. They are followed by the Giants, who could slide down one spot again depending on what the Browns do in their Sunday game.

If the Patriots finish with the first overall pick in the draft, they would have an option of selecting Colorado’s two-way star Travis Hunter, widely regarded by many draft analysts as the best prospect in the draft.

They could also trade down with a team looking to get one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward in the draft.

