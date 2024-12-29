Giants Dominate Colts 45-33 to Snap 10-game Losing Streak
East Rutherford, N.J. - The New York Giants offense exploded for 45 points, the first time since Week 16 in 2019 they accomplished that feat, to top the Indianapolis Colts 45-33 in their 2024 regular-season finale at MetLife Stadium. The win snapped a 10-game losing streak, the longest in the league, and also helped the team avoid their first winless regular season since 1974.
The Giants' offense was barely recognizable, given its efficiency and execution. The Giants didn’t turn the ball over once and, in fact, won the turnover battle. Quarterback Drew Lock had a career day, tossing four touchdowns and rushing for another.
Lock ended the day with 303 yards, a large chunk of those going to star rookie Malik Nabers. Nabers also had a career day, catching seven passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns, finally showing off his yards after the catch ability.
Nabers' 31- and 59-yard touchdowns helped put him over the 1,000-yard mark for this season, becoming the first Giants' wide receiver since Odell Beckham Jr to do so.
Running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr also hit the 1,000-yard mark, as he and Nabers became the first pair of rookie teammates to each have 1,000 yards in their first season since the Saints' duo of Marques Colston and Reggie Bush in 2006.
The offensive party didn't stop there, as receivers Wan’Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton each contributed a touchdown.
The Giants' defense had their most takeaways in a single game this season, forcing Joe Flacco into three turnovers. Dane Belton came away with an interception on the first drive, with rookie Dru Phillips grabbing the other in the fourth quarter. Outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux's strip sack late in the game was the last of Flacco's turnovers.
The Giants even received contributions from special teams this week. Ihmir Smith-Marsette provided a kickoff return touchdown coming out of halftime, taking it 100 yards for the score, running untouched as he split the middle of the field and outran every Colts defender that tried to come near him.
The Giants improved to 3-13 and will close out their 2024 regular season next week against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia.