Giants Draft Prospect Abdul Carter Has Beaten Adversity at Every Turn
If nothing else, Penn State linebacker–and potential New York Giants first-round draft pick–Abdul Carter has shown he can overcome challenges.
Carter, who is in play to go among the first five picks of next month’s draft, switched positions for his final season at Penn State, playing more snaps outside the box and logging a career season.
He also displayed his toughness and resiliency after injuring his left shoulder in the first half of the Fiesta Bowl against Boise State.
Rather than shut himself down for the rest of the way to protect his draft stock, he went right back out there the following week against Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl and recorded one sack, five tackles, two tackles for loss, and a pass breakup in the Nittany Lions’ 27-24 loss.
It’s that determination, combined with freakish athletic ability and elite quickness, that has kept Carter in the discussion for a top pick in this year’s draft–and that seems to be true despite some medical issues that have popped up.
In addition to his shoulder injury, which he cited as the reason for not participating in the Penn State pro day workouts, doctors found a stress reaction in the linebacker’s right foot during the combine that Carter said caught him by surprise.
“I found out when they found out about it,” Carter told reporters during his Pro Day on Friday.
“I had no symptoms, no pain–it doesn't bother me now, didn't bother me during the season. I don't feel any pain right now–no surgery or nothing like that.”
The hope then was for the Philadelphia native to be ready to put on a show during his pro day when many people were looking to see if a report of Carter being able to run a 40-yard dash in 4.3 seconds was true.
However, after consulting with his advisors, Carter opted to sit things out to give himself extra time to heal. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told the national reporters that there was a chance Carter could hold a private workout in mid-April, just before the draft.
“Yeah, just me talking with my team, making the best possible decision for me and my best interest,” he said, adding that the decision was made well before his scheduled pro day.
“Still recovering from my shoulder–pretty much a hundred percent now, but knowing that I had the best training to come out here and didn't, it's best for me.”
Even if Carter doesn’t work out for teams before the draft, his college film, particularly his tape from last season, is impressive. Having played most of his snaps outside the box, Carter saw the best numbers of his three-year career with the Nittany Lions.
Among those career-high numbers included total tackles (68), sacks (12.0), and tackles for loss (24), a stat that not only led the Big Ten but also led the FBS.
“I feel like I'm just getting started,” Carter said when asked how much more upside he has.
“This was my first year of playing a new position, and I feel like I was the best at it. Not only I dominated at it, so like the sky's the limit for me.”
While Carter believes he’s worthy of being the first player off the board, he knows that’s out of his hands. And with growing speculation that the Tennessee Titans, who own the first overall pick, are heavily leaning toward selecting Miami quarterback Cam Ward, there is a chance that if Carter gets by the Browns at No. 2, he could become a Giant.
Carter would obviously prefer to be the first player off the board, but if that doesn’t happen, he’ll keep everything in perspective.
“If I don't go number one, it wasn't meant to be, but I'm also gonna have that motivation–can't wait till I see 'em (teams that pass on him),” he said.
“I feel like everything happens for a reason–wherever I'm meant to be, that's where I’m gonna be.”
