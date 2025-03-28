Giants Go on the Defense in New Mock Draft
With the NFL draft season in full throttle, Pro Football Focus unveiled its latest Round 1 mock draft, and for the New York Giants, author Josh Liskiwetz unveiled a surprising twist.
Many believe the Giants will grab a quarterback at No. 3, where Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders is likely to still be on the board. Liskiwetz has the Titans (Cam Ward) and Browns ( Sanders) prioritizing quarterback.
That leaves the Giants selecting Penn State edge Abdul Carter with the third overall pick.
After totaling around 500 defensive snaps during his first two seasons, Carter made the most of his career-high 734 defensive snaps. He collected 66 total pressures, 43 hurries,10 hits, and 13 sacks to complete the highest pass-rushing grade of his career (92.4).
With the Giants needing enhancements at the pass-rushing position opposite Brian Burns, adding Carter to the fold would be an easy draft selection. He presents the combination of speed, power, and bending off the edge that would terrorize opposing linemen at the next level.
Liskiewitz said of his mock selection for the Giants, “It's hard not to see some Micah Parsons in Carter, who not only wears the same No. 11 but also pops off the screen nearly every play due to being a rare caliber athlete. If he can get even stronger, he has All-Pro potential as a player worthy of a top-five pick.”
Any concerns about Carter's draft stock will likely be rooted in his recent injury history. During the combine, Carter was found to have a stress reaction in his right foot, which kept him out of drills.
Just a few days before Penn State’s pro day, it was revealed that he would not be working out due to his ongoing rehab from a shoulder injury suffered against Boise State during the playoffs.
Carter’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the potential first-round pick could work out for teams sometime during mid-April.
Both ailments are concerns, but the stress reaction in his foot is probably more so. Carter did not need surgery, so the hope is that rest helped heal that issue.
Nonetheless, Carter is a product whose game is built on his quick first step, furious burst, and strength off the snap. Any type of body hindrance can constrict what he does best on the field, especially if it would be a long-term concern.
Carter, who was to meet with the Giants during his Pro Day despite being unable to work out, continues to be projected as a top-five pick in this draft. His medicals, however, will ultimately determine where he goes in the draft order.
