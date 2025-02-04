Giants Land Top QB in New Mock Draft
Pro Football Network's latest mock draft has the New York Giants selecting University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward as the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
In this projection, the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns pass on selecting a quarterback with the first and second picks, leaving Ward as an option for the Giants, who need a new leader under center.
Ward is one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in this draft class, boasting a strong arm, excellent mobility, and the ability to perform under pressure—traits the Giants have lacked for several years. In his final season at Miami, he threw for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions while completing 67.2% of his passes.
His performance earned him national recognition, including consideration as a Heisman Trophy finalist, marking the first time a Miami player had been a finalist in 22 years.
Although he finished fourth in the voting, his season was still rewarded with multiple accolades. He became the third player in Miami’s history to win the Davey O'Brien Award, recognizing him as the nation's top quarterback. He was also named the ACC Player of the Year and ACC Offensive Player of the Year.
If the Giants were to draft Ward, it would mark a significant step toward growing their offense and becoming competitive again. His skill set would pair well with Malik Nabers, the team's first-round pick in 2024, who established himself as one of the league's most electrifying young receivers.
Ward's ability to evade pressure and make throws on the run could maximize Nabers' impact, while Nabers' playmaking ability would provide Ward with a reliable target early in his career. The two could form a favorable quarterback-receiver duo with the talent to carry the offense to a more successful season.
Beyond a connection with Nabers, Ward's versatility and game knowledge would be crucial for the Giants. He excelled in different offensive systems at the college level, showing he can adjust to new schemes and coaching philosophies—and potentially adjust to a struggling offensive line.
While Ward's talent is evident, the Giants would still need to improve their offensive line to give him the protection necessary to develop as a passer. He played behind an inconsistent line at Washington State before transferring to Miami, often being forced to escape pressure. While that skill is valuable, consistent pass protection would be key for his long-term success.
The Giants' offensive struggles in recent years have primarily stemmed from poor pass protection, and ensuring Ward has a stable pocket would be essential to maximizing his potential; however, in the short-term, Ward's ability to maneuver in the pocket would be useful as the line continues to develop.
Drafting Ward would immediately stabilize the New York offense. With Nabers already proving himself as a key offensive piece, adding a quarterback like Ward could be the next step in the team's effort to revamp its offense for the future.
While drafting a quarterback early always carries risks, Ward's talent and adaptability make him a compelling option to lead the Giants in future years.