Giants Make Bold Move to Land Franchise QB in New Mock Draft
The New York Giants have been searching for an answer at the quarterback position ever since Daniel Jones's downfall, and according to a new mock draft by Pro Football Network, they are making an aggressive move to secure their future under center.
In this scenario, the Giants execute a blockbuster trade, moving up to the first overall pick to select University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward as the new face of their franchise.
Ward is an intriguing prospect for any team needing a new quarterback. Coming off the 2024 season with over 4,300 passing yards and 39 touchdowns, Ward has proved that he has the potential to develop into a franchise quarterback.
Still, the decision to take him at No. 1 is undoubtedly unexpected for New York. The decision comes at a steep cost in draft capital and adds pressure on Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen, who are on the hot seat—once again—and must deliver results in the 2025 season.
The mock draft projects a deal between the Giants and the Tennessee Titans, who currently hold the first overall selection.
To secure the top pick, New York sends Tennessee a significant package: the third overall pick, the 34th pick (second round), and a second-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. It’s a hefty price, but the Giants could consider paying to ensure they get their quarterback of choice.
Tennessee's move makes sense if they believe they can still land a premier talent at No. 3 while also acquiring valuable draft capital to continue their roster rebuild.
The Titans have their own quarterback situation with Will Levis, and this trade allows them to address multiple areas of need rather than putting all their faith in one player at No. 1.
The Giants’ aggressive approach suggests they are fully committed to ending their recent quarterback struggles. After Jones’ decline and eventual release, the team cycled through multiple options in 2024, none of which solidified themselves as the long-term or short-term answer.
However, trading away significant draft capital also means the Giants will have fewer resources to address other pressing needs.
The offensive line remains a primary concern, and without their early second-round pick, it could be more challenging to add top-tier talent in that area.
Additionally, Ward will be pressured to justify being the first overall pick, especially in a class that features other highly touted quarterbacks.
If this scenario were to unfold, it would be one of the boldest draft-day moves in recent Giants history. While Ward has the talent to become a franchise quarterback, selecting him first overall would undoubtedly raise eyebrows.
The Giants’ front office would be betting on their ability to develop Ward into a star while sacrificing valuable draft assets and potentially their jobs.
Only time would tell if this gamble would pay off, but one thing is certain—the Giants wouldn’t be playing it safe.