Giants Receive Solid Grade for Day 2 Draft Pick
After making a bold move on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft by trading back into the first round to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 25 overall, the New York Giants had just one pick on Day 2.
Using their only selection, the 65th overall pick in the third round, the team chose defensive tackle Darius Alexander from Toledo, aiming to bolster their defensive front with athleticism, power, and upside.
Alexander, a 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman, stood out during Senior Bowl week. He more than held his own against elite talent. The Giants, with needs along the defensive interior, saw Alexander as a natural fit.
Analysts across the league gave the pick favorable reviews, highlighting the player’s upside and the team’s strategic fit.
CBS Sports: Analyst Chris Trapasso gave the pick an A, comparing Alexander to Karl Brooks, who was taken by the Green Bay Packers in 2023. Trapasso praises this selection as he cites the Giants building a nice front to complement their star defensive lineman, Dexter Lawrence.
Pro Football Network: PFN’s analysts gave the selection a B, noting Alexander’s ability to penetrate gaps and create disruption in the backfield. There was some discussion about Alexander having slid in the draft due to his playing at a smaller school in Toledo.
Alexander’s raw tools and mindset allow him to contribute quickly. PFN also highlighted the Giants’ growing investment in young, explosive defenders, noting that the Giants' defensive line “suddenly looks very deep.”
USA Today was slightly more reserved, awarding the pick a B-. Graders emphasized the value in targeting developmental talent with potentially high impact, especially on Day 2, but questioned whether Alexander could quickly adjust to the physicality and speed of the NFL.
Still, the review credited the Giants for identifying players who fit their immediate depth needs and long-term vision.
“Alexander looks like a player who can cause problems in the middle. But he's too often washed out of plays and has to develop more ways to win to make a heavier impact in opponents' backfields.”
While the Giants had fewer picks than many teams on Day 2, the quality of their lone selection helped maintain momentum after a splashy Day 1. Alexander joins a defensive unit that already includes standouts.
Alexander may not be pressured to contribute immediately but will have ample opportunity to grow into a rotational or even starting role if he shows promise early on.
The Giants’ decision to target upside in the trenches speaks to a broader organizational philosophy under general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.
After years of mixed draft results, the team appears focused on acquiring physical, high-upside athletes who can help them build a sustainable and competitive roster. This is a recipe for success, as if these moves are any indication, this team's fortune could quickly turn around.
