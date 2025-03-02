Giants Reportedly Planning to Lurk in Free Agent Guard Market
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen spoke at the combine about how the team’s starting offensive line is four-fifths set for 2025.
The one spot currently open is right guard, where Greg Van Roten, last year’s starter, is set to become an unrestricted free agent.
Not surprisingly, the Giants, who until injuries wrecked their starting offensive line last year had success by staffing the unit with veterans, are expected to lurk in the free-agent guard market, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler.
That news probably doesn’t bode well for guys like Jake Kubas, Joshua Ezeudu, and former first-round pick Evan Neal, who figured they would compete for the vacancy.
But one could hardly blame the Giants for wanting to upgrade over that group, as Ezeudu has yet to show consistency to be trusted with a full-time role (though to be fair, the team has moved him to tackle the last two seasons).
Meanwhile, Neal, drafted as a tackle and entering the final year of his rookie contract, has reportedly yet to be approached about adding guard to his repertoire.
The ESPN colleagues mention Aaron Banks (49ers) and Will Fries (Colts) as two pending restricted free agents who could be in high demand and who could land sizeable contracts.
But as is going to be the case at quarterback, the Giants will have competition for the top-tier free agents, as Arizona and Seattle are reportedly looking to add at that position as well.