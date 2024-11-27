Giants' Top Brass Makes Another Scouting Trip to Boulder, Colorado
The New York Giants front office has been searching for a new quarterback for a while, and this week has been no exception.
As of right now, the Giants hold the No. 2 overall pick in the ensuing draft. There's been chatter about how they'll handle the quarterback position in 2025, as questions remain if they’ll bring back Tommy DeVito as a bridge or go in a completely different direction.
The popular consensus is the Giants could very well end up landing their franchise quarterback in the draft. And one candidate they appear to have done a lot of work on based on sightings of the Giants’ top personnel at least, is currently based in Boulder, Colorado: Shedeur Sanders.
Most recently, Giants general manager Joe Schoen, assistant manager Brandon Brown, special assistant to the general manager Jessie Armstead, and director of player personnel Tim McDonnell attended the Buffaloes' practice on Tuesday.
This isn't the Giants' first appearance with Colorado this year. They made the trip down during their bye week to see them take on Utah.
Of course, Sanders is just one of several Buffaloes set to hit the draft. They were also likely checking in on Travis Hunter, a prime candidate for this year's Heisman award, as he's displayed excellence playing both wide receiver and cornerback.
As a wideout, he has 82 catches for 1,036 yards and 11 touchdowns, cementing himself as one of the nation's best. At cornerback, Hunter's instinctive skills are always on display, as he has three interceptions and nine passes defended. He can do it all and may be the first player taken off the board in April.
As for Sanders, he's quickly rising as the top quarterback in the class, making it a race with Miami's Cam Ward and Alabama’s Jalen Milroe as to who the first quarterback off the board next spring ends up being.
Sanders can make something out of nothing, is pinpoint accurate, and doesn't get flustered when under stress. He's thrown for 3,488 yards with 30 touchdowns to seven interceptions. Sanders isn't known for his legs but can still use them as an advantage, adding four more touchdowns on the ground. His 73.4 completion percentage leads the Big 12.
Given his swagger and charisma, Sanders's impact on the Giants and the New York market could be a football dream come true, as well as a marketing dream.
The Giants clearly need another face of the franchise to join defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II and receiver Malik Nabers. They need someone who can come in and lead them at the quarterback position and who can elevate the team around him with his play on the field. Sanders is the type of player who has shown he can do that–and then some.