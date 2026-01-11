How Green Bay Packers Could Affect NY Giants’ Head Coach Search

Although all signs point to the New York Giants being highly interested in former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh as their new head coach, all eyes will undoubtedly be on what happens with the Green Bay Packers over the next 24-48 hours.

The Packers, who blew a 21-6 lead to the Chicago Bears in the NFC Wild Card round on Saturday, will reportedly be sitting down with head coach Matt LaFleur, whose Packers capped their 2025 season with five straight losses, to discuss where they go from here.

LaFleur has one year remaining on his contract, and there have been some reports that he could receive an extension since Packers president and CEO Ed Policy has said in the past that he’s “ generally opposed ” to having a coach or general manager enter the final year of their respective contracts as lame ducks.

If Matt LaFleur is let go — and that’s a big if — there are several connections to keep in mind:



• Falcons: New president Matt Ryan. LaFleur was Ryan’s QB coach during his MVP season.



• Dolphins: New GM Jon-Eric Sullivan just came over from Green Bay after 20+ years with the… pic.twitter.com/qf35ukhIEe — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 11, 2026

But a contract extension for LaFleur apparently isn’t a slam dunk, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

“The Green Bay Packers and their new president, Ed Policy, have a significant decision to make here in the coming days, and that is whether to extend Matt LaFleur's contract,” Schefter reported on Sunday morning’s Postseason NFL Countdown.

“If they moved on from him, he automatically would go near the top of the coaches available and shake up this current head coaching cycle yet again.”

Why this matters for the Giants

If LaFleur gets the boot from the Packers, there is a growing sentiment that Green Bay rockets to the top of Harbaugh’s list, according to Schefter.

“The Packer's former president back in the day was a man by the name of Bob Harlan. Bob Harlan's son Brian Harlan represents John Harbaugh,” Schefter said.

“John Harbaugh is a Midwestern guy who has a home in the Upper Peninsula, and a lot of people around the league have been wondering if the Packers decide to go in a different direction, if the Green Bay Packers might vault to the top of John Harbaugh's list as the top available choice for him.”

Harbaugh has reportedly drawn interest from just about every NFL team with a head-coaching vacancy, but per multiple reports, he intends to interview with only a small handful of those teams.

Based on other reports, which claim that Harbaugh spent the weekend watching film, particularly of quarterbacks , that would appear to suggest that the teams he plans to interview with already have their franchise quarterbacks in place, teams like the Giants, Titans, and, if it were to come to it, the Packers.

The Giants have not put all their eggs in one basket regarding their head coaching search. They have been linked to nine external candidates and have given a courtesy interview to interim head coach Mike Kafka.

Those the Giants have reportedly already interviewed in person include Kafka, former Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, former Falcons coach Raheem Morris, and former Raiders coach Antonio Pierce.

The Giants also reportedly held virtual calls with Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Broncos special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi.

Former Cowboys and Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is reportedly scheduled to interview with the Giants Monday night into Tuesday , and Harbaugh, if he agrees to meet with the Giants, could be on deck shortly after that.

The other coaches, besides Harbaugh, linked to the Giants’ opening but whose interviews are pending include Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

If LaFleur becomes available, he too could be added tot he Giants' head coaching search, the interview phase entering its second week this coming week.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage