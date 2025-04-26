Giants Wrap up 2025 Draft By Adding Cornerback Korie Black
The New York Giants wrapped up their 2025 draft selections by taking Oklahoma State cornerback Korie Black, who also offers value on special teams.
Black, 6-feet and 192 pounds, is a fifth-year senior for the Cowboys. Black, who took a top 30 visit with the Giants, came in on the draft pick New York obtained from the Bills a couple of years back as part of the Boogie Basham trade.
Black started 38 of 50 career games for the Cowboys, including 13 last season. Although he was part of a subpar defensive unit that regularly allowed 500+ yards per game, Black stood out on the positive side.
He posted a career-high seven stops and his first quarterback pressure in 2024, finishing with a 77.2 NFL coverage rating. He also allowed just 55.4% of the passes thrown at him to be completed.
Through his career, he allowed just a 53% catch rate, 19 pass breakups, and four interceptions. However, his negatives include 12 career missed tackles and 11 touchdowns surrendered in 1,294 coverage snaps.
The Giants cornerback depth is pretty solid thanks to the addition of Paulson Adebo in free agency, so Black might just be an acquisition intended for special teams that the coaches hope might develop into something more.
