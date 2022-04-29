Grading Round 1 Picks in 2022 NFL Draft

With the first round of the NFL Draft complete, here are our grades for how things unfolded.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker

The Jaguars added arguably the best athlete in the draft with their first overall pick. Despite the lack of production, Walker should be a disruptive run defender from day one with the potential to mold into a perennial All-Pro edge rusher. Grade: B

2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson

With the second overall pick in the draft the Lions added the homegrown talent from Michigan in Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson was the best defender in college football, and immediately becomes a high-end starter for a team who desperately lacks talent. Grade: B+

3. Houston Texans: Derek Stingley Jr.

The Texans went for a high-ceiling addition with the selection of Derek Stingley Jr. with the third pick. Stingley was the best corner in college football as a freshman, but struggled with injuries and didn’t hit his freshman level again throughout his college career. Will he be able to re-capture his freshman form in Houston? That’ll decide if he’s worth the third pick. Grade: B

4. New York Jets: Ahmad Gardner

The Jets added arguably the best corner and defender in the draft at their biggest need with their fourth overall selection. Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner fills the Jets biggest need in a big way, able to be a high-end starter from day one and unlimited potential. Grade: A

5. New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux

With the first of two picks, the Giants added an elite pass rush prospect and my top player in the NFL Draft. Thibodeaux had the best combination of traits, talent, production and skillset of the edge rushers in the draft, and getting him at 5 was a steal. Grade: A+

6. Carolina Panthers: Ikem Ekwonu

The Panthers added a top five caliber talent with the sixth pick, grabbing the NC state tackle Ikem Ekwonu. Ekwonu will add a tenacity to the Panthers’ offensive line from day one and shore up the Panthers’ left tackle spot for the next decade. Grade: A

7. New York Giants: Evan Neal

Continuing the pattern of great Giants’ selections, Schoen and the Giants grabbed my second overall player on my big board and top tackle in Evan Neal. Neal’s compete skillset and versatility to play the right tackle spot will be huge for a Giants team with Andrew Thomas in the fold. Grade: A+

8. Atlanta Falcons: Drake London

The Falcons added the USC receiver Drake London with the eighth overall pick. London fills the biggest remaining need for the Falcons and will be an excellent pairing with TE Kyle Pitts, two big bodied weapons. Falcons are doing their best to surround Marcus Mariota with talent. Grade: B

9. Seattle Seahawks: Charles Cross

The Seahawks added the best pure pass protector in the class with the ninth overall pick. For a team with needs at both tackle spots, adding Cross made a ton of sense and he should do well in protecting Drew Lock’s blindside. Grade: B+

10. New York Jets: Garrett Wilson

The Jets have been searching for a receiving weapon for multiple weeks now, and they get arguably the best pass catcher in the draft in Garett Wilson. Wilson is an excellent fit for the Jets next to Moore and Davis and will shore up a well-rounded passing attack. Grade: B+

11. New Orleans Saints: Chris Olave

The Saints jump up to eleven to pair Michael Thomas with another Ohio State receiver. Olave is likely the best route runner in the draft and will make an excellent pairing with Michael Thomas for Jameis Winston. Grade: B+

12. Detroit Lions: Jameson Williams

The Lions made a big jump up the draft to nab Williams at the eleventh slot, recognizing the run on receivers that would occur. They gave up a lot to do it but Williams is the most dynamic weapon at WR in the draft and will give Goff another strong weapon. Grade: B+

13. Philadelphia Eagles: Jordan Davis

Eagles jump the Ravens to add one of the most interesting prospects in the draft. Davis is a freak but there are questions about his ability to play 40 percent of snaps and it’s a question on whether that’s worth a top-15 pick. Grade: B

14. Baltimore Ravens: Kyle Hamilton

The Baltimore Ravens continue to kill the draft. Ravens add a top-five player in the class that falls due to positional value concerns. The Ravens secondary looks like one of the best in the NFL for years to come. Grade: A+

15. Houston Texans: Kenyon Green

There are questionable aspects of this pick. Green is an excellent player in his own right but he has injury concerns and there were arguably better guards on the board. Grade: B-

16. Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson

The Commanders moved down in the draft, and it ended up hurting them due to the run on receivers. The Commanders forced a need for a good player but probably more of a second round prospect. Grade: C+

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Zion Johnson

At 17 the Chargers fill a huge need with the best guard in the draft. Johnson will be an immediate plug-and-play starter for the Chargers on the interior. Grade: B+

18. Tennessee Titans: Treylon Burks

Removing the trade aspect from this selection, it makes a lot of sense. Burks will immediately fill the A.J. Brown role as a YAC pass catcher who can feast in short yardage situations. Couldn’t ask for a better player-team fit. Grade: B+

19. New Orleans Saints: Trevor Penning

The Saints grab their left tackle of the future with the nineteenth pick. Penning has questions about competition level and technique, but if the Saints can develop him correctly he will be a good left tackle for a long time. Grade: B

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett

The Steelers grab their QB of the future (and maybe present?) with Kenny Pickett, who gets to stay in Pittsburgh where he went to school. Pickett was the most pro ready quarterback and will compete for a starting job from day one. Grade: B-

21. Kansas City Chiefs: Trent McDuffie

The Chiefs jump up from 29 to grab McDuffie, and the fit makes a ton of sense. The Chiefs badly needed corners following free agency, and McDuffie can start on the outside from day one. Grade: B+

22. Green Bay Packers: Quay Walker

I don’t blame the Packers for not drafting a WR with the way the board fell, but this pick left some to be desired. The Packers were already strong at ILB and despite how strong of a prospect he is, I’m not sure Quay changes their outlook as much as they may hope. Grade: B-

23. Buffalo Bills: Kaiir Elam

The Bills made a win now move, adding one of the best cornerback prospects to a team with cornerback being the one large hole. Elam’s fit next to Tre’Davious White is awesome and the Bills have a complete roster without any holes. Grade: A

24. Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Smith

The Cowboys badly needed offensive line help, but adding a project in Smith after losing La’el Collins is a tough pill to swallow. Smith is raw and is going to need time to develop and this feels like a reach. Grade: B-

25. Baltimore Ravens: Tyler Linderbaum

With the pick dealt for Marquise Brown the Ravens add the best center in the draft and a prospect who was once seen as a top ten player. Linderbaum will be an immediate plug and play starter for the Ravens and fill a major hole. Grade: B+

26. New York Jets: Jermaine Johnson

The Jets move up and grab somebody who they had as a top eight player on their board at 26. This value for Joe Douglas is incredible and caps off an awesome draft for the Jets by ending Johnson’s slide. Grade: A

27. Jacksonville Jaguars: Devin Lloyd

The Jaguars make a strong move to move up and grab the falling Lloyd at pick 27. Lloyd will start immediately for a Jaguars team that now has added two Georgia defenders to the defense. Grade: B+

28. Green Bay Packers: Devonte Wyatt

The Packers add to a strength with Devonte Wyatt and form a formidable defensive front, but questions about his off-field loom with this selection. Grade: B-

29. New England Patriots: Cole Strange

The Patriots make the biggest surprise of the first round with OL Cole Strange, and for a team desperately needing some juice and energy adding an interior offensive lineman may not be the best way. Grade: C+

30. Kansas City Chiefs: George Karlaftis

The Chiefs end the slide for Karlaftis, who will be an immediate starter on the Chiefs defensive front. This is a strong selection for a team that needs edge depth. Grade: B+

31. Cincinnati Bengals: Dax Hill

The Bengals continue to add to their defense, this time adding the versatile safety from Michigan. Hill will be able to make an immediate impact for the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals. Grade: B

32. Minnesota Vikings: Lewis Cine

With their first selection the Vikings added one of the best safety prospects in the draft, and Cine should be able to immediately contribute next to Harrison Smith. Grade: B

