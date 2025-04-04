How the Giants Can Use Travis Hunter on Defense
Colorado cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter is such a unique talent that any team that drafts him better has a plan for utilizing his skills on either side of the football.
Many believe that the New York Giants' free agent acquisitions in the defensive secondary (safety Jevon Holland and cornerback Paulson Adebo) could mean that they will not take Hunter.
However, if Giants general manager Joe Schoen is being honest, then the team will look to take the best player available with the third overall pick, and there is no way you can pass on Hunter if he’s there at three if you are taking the best player available.
If the Giants were to draft Hunter, seeing their plan for him at defensive back would be interesting, especially with Deonte Banks, Dru Phillips, and Adebo already in place.
While some believe this would create a log jam in the defensive backs room, the truth is that it would allow them to be creative with how they use their various defensive backs if they were to add Hunter, whose skill set could be dynamic enough to fill in the holes resulting from the other defensive backs' limitations.
Let’s look at how Hunter could be deployed by the Giants.
Use Hunter in Man Coverage Situations
This should be a no-brainer for any defensive coordinator, as Hunter spent almost his entire collegiate career playing man coverage. Colorado head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders wanted an aggressive defense with talented corners that could cover man-to-man, and he got that from Hunter.
Hunter is a skilled coverage corner who can blanket outside and slot receivers. If you want to send pressure, Hunter can come in the game as an extra coverage guy or even replace the field-side corner. He could also be the coverage nickel back, which would then allow the coaches to move Phillips to the dime back.
Utilizing Hunter’s coverage abilities would be paramount in maximizing this defensive unit's strengths. It would also allow them to bring more pressure from the second level.
Use Hunter in Zone Coverage Situations
Hunter, without a doubt, will walk into the NFL and possess the best ball skills at the position. He is instinctive and an intelligent student of the game. So, it's not a stretch to think he can play zone coverage well.
We know Adebo can thrive while playing zone. If the coaching staff is not as comfortable with Banks in zone coverage, it is a perfect time for Hunter to come in and spell Banks.
Imagine his range as a deep third corner, especially on the field side. There's also value in using him in the nickel and dime packages when they send pressure and run zone coverage behind it. It will keep offenses guessing.
The moment you think he's just in to play man coverage, the quarterback predetermines something, and the ball is going the other way.
Use Hunter as a Hash Safety in Two-high Coverages
We know Holland is an upgrade on the back end, but imagine coupling him with Hunter in a two-high look. Both have incredible range and should be able to get to any deep pass throw anywhere on the field.
Because both guys have great instincts for jumping routes, you can switch up which player jumps the intermediate dig and over routes while the other plays one high.
This would increase the athleticism in the back third, but more importantly, it would increase the ball skills in the back third, which were sorely missing in 2024.
Coach’s Corner
Utilizing Hunter situationally is a way to keep the mileage down on all of the defensive backs, still get him close to starter snaps, and increase the defensive flexibility when trying to slow down any passing attack.
This also makes it easier to develop offensive packages, where the coaching staff can use his talents. Some may say this is a lot to ask from a rookie, and they are correct, but if Hunter is willing to do it, then why not try to accommodate his request?
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.