More Shrine Bowl Prospects that New York Giants Fans Should Know
For teams that have been eliminated from the playoffs, their priorities are on the roster-building process. This week, the East-West Shrine Bowl will take place and there are some key names that could be relevant to the New York Giants this April.
For the Shrine Bowl, the West team will have Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen as their head coach with inside linebackers coach John Egorugwu working as the defensive coordinator on the same team.
LB Teddye Buchanan, Cal
At 6-2” and 235 pounds, Buchanan is now on the heavier end of the spectrum for modern off-ball linebackers. He would be the second-heaviest linebacker in the Giants locker room behind only Ty Summers.
Buchanan was an iron man backer in 2024 that contributed in all three phases of defense as well as being a special teamer.
On film, everyone can see the relentless effort that Buchanan plays with every single down and his instincts playing gap-sound football.
At practices and in interviews however, he’ll need to do his best to prove to NFL teams that he has the athleticism to contribute on all three downs at the next level as well.
TE Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse
Syracuse had one of the best passing offenses in all of college football in 2024 and tight end Oronde Gadsden II played a major part in that with his 73 catches, 934 yards, and seven touchdowns.
Gadsden converted first downs on 48 of his receptions (65.7%) for the Orange.
More of a flex tight end than the traditional Y role, Gadsden leaves some to be desired as a blocker closer to the line of scrimmage but against nickel defenders, safeties, and smaller linebacker, he can usually get the job done.
Gadsden will have no problem making splash plays as a receiver this week but showing his ability in blocking one-on-ones will be important for him to silence concerns.
It’s worth noting that Gadsden will still be just 21 years old by the time he’s drafted and will have plenty of room to grow both technically and physically.
LB Jay Higgins, Iowa
The Giants had an atrocious run defense in 2024, allowing 4.6 yards per carry, tied for eighth-worst in the NFL.
Allow me to introduce you to Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins. Higgins is a bit of a throwback that loves to come downhill and be physical and active against the run or get active as a blitzer.
With his first step, acceleration, and ability to find the running back through traffic, he should be able to contribute on early downs from day one.
He’s a bit stiff in coverage and I don’t think there’s much room to grow there but if he can use Shrine practices to show off some more sideline-to-sideline ability and special teams skills, something he hasn’t done throughout his career, he can improve his stock.
WR Ricky White III, UNLV
Speaking of special teams, UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III had four blocked punts in 2024 and should continue to be a key contributor on special teams throughout his career.
He’s no one-trick pony though, in fact he’s more of a jack of all trades. His offensive coordinator at UNLV Brennan Marion described White as a special teams guru, best perimeter blocker in the country, and a transformative team captain.
White III has been impressive so far at Shrine practices and for a team like the Giants that need to find ways to win within the margins, they should be heavily invested in White’s contributions.
A receiver that could contribute on special teams in the ways that White can is rare and his willingness to do all of the dirty work makes a team better, both by pushing others to develop their skills as blockers but also helping create more explosive plays.