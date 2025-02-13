New 7-Round Giants Mock Draft Goes Outside of the Box
When the New York Giants go on the clock and step up the podium with their first-round selection at No. 3, the entire fanbase will likely be sitting on the edge of their seats to hear which top quarterback prospect their team will land as the awaited franchise arm of the future.
But what if the pick somehow doesn’t go the route that everyone is expecting it to? Moreover, what would the feeling in the room be if the Giants waited until the fourth round of the NFL Draft to procure their answer to the most critical need on the entire roster?
The response to the hypothetical decision would create a complete sense of chaos amongst the Giants faithful. Yet, before those fans who are clutching their pearls for one of either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward on night one sound the alarms, there is one analyst who wants them to understand that the organization’s outline for offseason success isn’t so cut-and-dried as they think.
While acquiring a rookie quarterback whom Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll can mold into their regime’s long-term disciple is a must, how they address the role can hinge on a variety of factors, as expressed by PFF’s Josh Liskiewitz in his latest mock draft that doesn’t touch a quarterback prospect until the middle of the fourth round.
After noting that the Giants are likely to prioritize targeting a veteran signal-caller in free agency who can come in and provide an immediate impact amid winning expectations from ownership and other pressing needs surrounding the roster, Liskiewitz has the Giants checking off the box with a day two nod on Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard.
“Leonard played a key role in Notre Dame’s run to the National Championship Game, excelling as a passer and a runner. He was highly efficient in the short game, posting an 83.9% adjusted completion rate on throws from 0 to 9 yards, and his physical rushing ability led to 571 yards after contact,” the analysis said.
The unusually crafted mock doesn’t specify whether the Giants had missed out on Sanders and Ward in the first two selections. Still, it can be surmised given they snagged arguably the best overall player off the board in round one in Colorado’s two-way star Travis Hunter.
They also followed that opening round pick by taking a safety in round two in fellow Fighting Irish alum Xavier Watts and an offensive tackle from Arizona in Jonah Savaiinaea at the start of the third round to assist with adding crucial depth to both positions that lacked it this past season.
The entire mock scenario is unlikely to happen when the real events open on April 24, but it reflects how much the Giants' quarterback landscape could change between now and then.
The team is going to open its offseason by adding a few experienced players to its ranks that was bereft of leadership in 2024, including a veteran quarterback who will support the incoming rookie one way or another. With the pressure to turn things around, the Giants may still elect to thrust the veteran into the starting role while the novice learns from behind.
If one of the two coveted prospects isn’t available by the third slot, the Giants have learned their lesson when it comes to reaching for a quarterback early just to satisfy the demands of the market, especially with a class that isn’t valued as high as that of the 2023 draft. Their choices can range from trading down to acquire more picks and taking an arm there or simply waiting until rounds 2-4 to haul in a developmental guy.
Leonard could very well be the perfect candidate for earning his wings under the tutelage of head coach Brian Daboll, who has made a name for himself in developing young quarterbacks into productive players. He did it with Josh Allen in Buffalo, and now Allen has done nothing but churn out 3,000+-yard and 30+-touchdown seasons that have put Buffalo on the brink of contention each time.
After transferring from Duke after three seasons, Leonard came to Notre Dame and led them through an excellent run to the title game before losing to Ohio State. He earned his best completion percentage of 66.7% on 403 pass attempts for 2,861 yards, 21 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.
Leonard doesn’t possess the greatest deep-threat shot in his throwing arsenal compared to other prospects in the class, but he does a good job of putting the ball in the right spots and not putting it in harm’s way, evidenced by eight turnovers or less throughout his college tenure.
The Giants might be able to mold him into a stronger passer over time and, in the meantime, provide him with a talented set of pass catchers like Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson who can still thrive in the short game and pick up the extra yardage in the exchange.
Leonard also has one of the quality resumes for gashing opposing defenses on the ground. That’s an element Daboll craves for his quarterbacks, giving Daniel Jones some potential for a while. He has two seasons with over 699 yards and 13 touchdowns, including 906 yards and 17 scores with the Fighting Irish this past fall.
This is not a slam-dunk option if the Giants have to dig deeper into the draft to attain their franchise gunslinger for the long haul. Still, it’s a creative way for the team to bounce back from a potential disappointment in round one, properly build their roster, and fill holes from previous exercises.
There aren’t a lot of premier-rated quarterback prospects this time, but there are plenty of routes to land one so long as there is conviction in the pick and it turns out right for the Giants' current regime. Otherwise, they can’t cast the same blame they did on Jones as they can for a player they had the privilege of choosing.