New Mock Draft Picks This QB as Best Fit for Giants
NFL.com’s Cynthia Frelund, a data science analyst, is predicting New York's perfect first-round fit by using a player model that specifically "optimizes for wins in the upcoming season only."
Various factors, such as the market value of free agents, determine these draft projections. With this data-based approach in mind, Frelund has the Giants selecting Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the third overall pick.
Frelund, assuming Giants general manager Joe Schoen will continue to reinforce the offensive line in free agency, believes the Heisman Trophy finalist is a suitable candidate to lead the franchise going forward.
"Ward's ability to limit turnovers while extending plays would get this offense back on track and open up Brian Daboll's play-calling," she said.
Most mock drafts do not have the Consensus All-American available when New York is on the clock. Still, in this scenario, the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns snag two-way star Travis Hunter and edge-rusher Abdul Carter at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively.
Schoen could select his preferred quarterback if he has one between Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.
Is Cam Ward the franchise QB the Giants are starving for?
Ward has traveled a long, winding road to reach the upper echelon of college football. He began his journey at FCS program Incarnate Word, earning Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors in the 2020-21 campaign. He then transferred to Washington State, where he gained more exposure and national consideration.
Despite the Cougars' talent deficiencies, Ward significantly increased his stock. The West Columbia, Texas native completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 6,968 yards and 48 touchdowns in 25 games for Washington State. He rode those notable numbers on his way to “The U.”
Ward led Miami to its best season in seven years in 2024, throwing for 4,313 yards and an FBS-leading 39 touchdowns. He posted a stellar 88.0 total quarterback rating, ranking first among all qualifying quarterbacks, while tossing only seven interceptions in 13 games.
With impressive arm talent, solid mobility, and plenty of experience, Cam Ward is a potential game-changer in the NFL. Assuming he can control his impulses to force the ball downfield into tight coverage, something he occasionally did in Miami, this talent could have plenty to offer the Giants.
If Frelund's model succeeds, New York's long-term vision will begin to take shape. How that will ultimately look will depend on roster formation, coaching schemes, and individual work ethic. But choosing the right quarterback will make it much easier to navigate all other roadblocks.