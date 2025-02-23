New Mock Draft Presents a Different and Creative Scenario for Giants in First Round
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen made just one first-round trade in his first three draft classes, which came in the 2023 NFL Draft when Schoen moved up one spot to select Deonte Banks.
Could he do it again, but this time trade back to gain extra draft capital? That’s what a new mock draft from Pro Football Network projects.
In this iteration, the Giants pass up the chance to select Colorado quarterback Sheduer Sanders and instead trade back four spots with the New York Jets. In the projected trade, the Giants gain their in-state rivals second (No. 42 overall) and fifth (No. 157 overall) picks in addition to swapping first-round selections.
The Giants improve the offensive line in their new draft slot by taking LSU lineman Will Campbell with the No. 7 overall pick.
It’s hard to argue with the logic presented for this move. As PFN noted, “New York has routinely been at the bottom of the league in pass protection; thus, the trenches need to be addressed by adding the most productive college lineman in this year’s draft."
If the Giants aren't in love with any of the top quarterback prospects, this route wouldn't be a bad option. Campbell played 2,553 snaps in 3 years in college, allowing only five sacks—three as a true freshman in 2022 and two in 2024.
He also went 24 straight games without allowing a sack before he gave up one against Florida last season.
The Giants need improved play and depth on the offensive line after using 10 different offensive line combinations last season, tied for the most in the league. Those ten combinations allowed 215 total pressures, 45 quarterback hits, and 48 sacks.
According to ESPN’s team win rates, the Giants finished 26th overall. They also ranked 26th in pass-block win rate (56%) and 27th in run-block win rate (69%).
Some think Campbell, a college tackle, is a better fit for guard, given that he lacks the ideal wingspan for an NFL tackle. While some might frown upon using a top-10 draft pick on a guy if the plan is to change his position, this thinking is outdated because the more a player can contribute, the better the overall value.
While most fans would like to see the team draft a quarterback, it won’t matter what they do if the offensive line isn’t solidified. The Giants are also expected to emerge from free agency with a veteran bridge signal caller, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, for whom they must trade, or a free-agent acquisition.