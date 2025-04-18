New Mock Draft Proposes Surprising Twist for Giants
Compared to all the other teams within the top 10 picks of the NFL Draft, the New York Giants continue to give the appearance that they’re keeping themselves open to many different scenarios at the third overall pick.
However, some positions have always been a long shot for the result of that selection on Thursday night. The strangest of the bunch is arguably the running back position that, if one were to guess, is probably seated dead last on general manager Joe Schoen’s to-do list amid the most critical offseason of his tenure.
That didn’t stop NFL.com writer Adam Rank from suggesting as to what the Giants should do in the first-round, which he billed as a "twist."
At the Giants’ slot, his jaw-dropping twist was that the team should select Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty in what might be the highest-mocked position for the player since the start of the draft process.
“The O-line is a mess, and there are other needs -- but what you really need is a game-changer who will help the fans forget Saquon Barkley just won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles,” Rank said, justifying his pick.
“OK, so they probably won't ever actually forget that, but still, you could have an offense with Malik Nabers, Jeanty, and Russell Wilson, and that’s ... not terrible? Take an offensive lineman in the second round. Take Ashton now and let your fan base love again.”
A reason to embrace Rank’s thinking would be that maybe the addition of Jeanty would permanently wash the bad taste from their mouths from watching Barkley shatter rushing records en route to the NFL title he always thought he could pursue in the Big Apple.
But that’s not enough to justify the Giants' outlandish luxury pick. Jeanty, the top running back in the class, probably isn’t a top-3 draft prospect. And Giants general manager Joe Schoen has shown with his selection of Tyrone Tracy, Jr. that Day 1 running backs aren’t his jam, no matter how talented.
Tracy, whom the Giants stole out of the fifth round last year, completely surpassed expectations for his rookie campaign, notching over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and finishing top-three in most major rushing categories among his draft class.
After breaking out in that solid fashion in his first season, the Giants could have something to build on long-term with Tracy, their second highly successful fifth-round draft alongside wide receiver Darius Slayton (2019).
He presumes to keep the starting job next fall with veteran Devin Singletary backing him up, who still has guaranteed money in his contract for 2025.
That said, it would be a real turn of events if the Giants’ big swing at No. 3 was Jeanty, who would be their highest-drafted running back since they selected Saquon Barkley as No. 2 overall in 2018.
Like Barkley, Jeanty is an incredible talent who tore up the nation, racking up 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns with impressive strength and toughness in the mud.
Given New York's current draft position, their focus is on adding generational talent, and that is primarily geared towards a player with a defensive skill set first.
All signs suggest that they are planning to select either cornerback/ receiver Travis Hunter or edge Abdul Carter.
Jeanty would be on a very cheap and controlled contract in his first four to five seasons. With the Giants having implemented a temporary quarterback solution in Russell Wilson, Jeanty could further boost the Giants' rushing attack.
To be clear, the Giants are unlikely to take a running back at No. 3. The ultimate choice at No. 3 will be a player who will improve the roster where they need it and help add wins to the column.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.