New Mock Draft Takes a Completely Different Approach for Giants at No. 3
With the 2025 NFL draft drawing closer, some mock drafts are starting to pivot from forecasting a quarterback to the New York Giants at No. 3 in favor of other options.
Such is the case with CBS Sports analyst Chris Trapasso, who takes a different approach for the Giants at No. 3 in his latest mock draft.
Trapasso’s pick for the Giants is offensive tackle Armand Membou, a 6-foot-4, 332-pound tackle from Missouri.
“Whoever is eventually the starter for the Giants in 2025 will need to be better protected than past quarterbacks in the Brian Daboll era,” Trapasso said. “Membou is a powerful blocker with elite testing numbers.”
There’s no arguing that the Giants' offensive line hasn’t been a strength of the team for several years.
Whether that’s been because of poor drafting for the unit, a lack of player development, or a combination of both, Giants general manager Joe Scoen went the veteran route.
When the starting offensive line (Andrew Thomas, Jon Runyan Jr., John Michael Schmitz, Greg Van Roten, and Jermaine Eluemunor) was healthy, the unit was solid enough.
When the injuries began, starting with Thomas's season-ending foot ailment, the Giants' lack of depth waiting in the wings was sorely exposed. Suddenly, the Giants had few answers and were forced to play guys out of position to fill the void left by Thomas’s injury-related absence.
The Giants’ offensive line as a group ended up ranked 23rd by Pro Football Focus, which, based on its player grades, believed that the best lineup–Thomas, Runyan, Schmitz, Van Roten, and Neal–was one that never had a chance to join the ten that the Giants were forced to play last season.
Getting back to Trapasso’s pick, the Giants again this offseason went the veteran route to shore up the offensive tackle depth, adding James Hundson III and Stone Forsythe as two who will compete for the swing tackle role.
That said, Eluemunor and Neal are entering their respective contracts' final year.
If the Giants truly want to build the team the right way, it makes sense for them to start adding young talent now so that talent can be developed and ready to step in when injuries occur.
Except there’s one problem. The Giants need to be more successful than last year, as failure to do so will likely result in team ownership pulling the plug on the current regime of Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.
In this case, the Giants might be better off choosing a guy at No. 3 who can step right in on Day 1 and make a difference.
Two players fit that description: Penn State edge Abdul Carter or Colorado receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. In Trapasso’s mock, Hunter was on the board for the Giants at three this time, except Trapasso went with offensive line, leaving Hunter to fall to the Patriots at No. 4.
The NFL Draft begins on April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.