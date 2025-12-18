Giants' Abdul Carter Nominee for Weekly NFL Honor

New York Giants outside linebacker Abdul Carter's rookie campaign reached a crossroads after he was benched again two weeks ago. Reported punctuality and attendance issues understandably raised concerns about his dedication to the team, raising red flags.

But amid those red flags lies a vast amount of talent. Carter had given fans glimpses of his ample potential since he first arrived in the Meadowlands, but he emphatically announced his presence to the NFL world in Sunday's 29-21 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Carter is a Pepsi Rookie of the Week nominee after recording one sack, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, five solo tackles, five stops, and four total pressures. This was not merely a breakout performance. The 22-year-old was sensationa l , and he is getting recognized accordingly.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson, Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Demetrius Knight, and Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce are also in the running for the award.

Perhaps fueled by external and internal criticism, Carter reminded fans why he was widely considered the best pass-rusher in his draft class.

Abdul Carter remains an essential part of the NY Giants' future

New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (51) runs out of the tunnel during a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Washington was without starting QB Jayden Daniels, but New York's young outside linebacker deserves a ton of credit for consistently disrupting the offense's rhythm. There was little that Marcus Mariota could do when Abdul Carter broke free of his lineman.

The Giants still have plenty of problems to sort out, but if their prized rookie can make an impact as he did against the Commanders, then this team should have a strong defensive identity.

While there are fans who understandably took issue with Carter's indiscretions and body language over the last couple of weeks, many still believe in his ability. The 6-foot-3, 252-pound native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, responded to the condemnation by bringing great intensity to MetLife Stadium.

He sent a loud message to the public: the year is not over yet. The only real comfort Giants supporters can gain amid an awful 2-12 campaign is by watching potential franchise pillars Carter and Jaxson Dart excel in the final three weeks of the regular season.

New York needs something to build on heading into 2026, and its latest Rookie of the Week nominee is inspiring renewed optimism after his huge day. He now has two and a half sacks, 22 solo tackles, 48 total pressures, and 34 hurries through 14 games.

Carter will now direct his attention to J.J. McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings. Can he turn a stellar showing and strong statement into a full-blown December eruption?

Stay tuned to find out.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here .

More New York Giants Coverage