New NFL Mock Draft Presents Ideal First Round Scenario for Giants
The New York Giants' never-ending quest for a veteran quarterback continues, and with it, a seemingly increasing sense of desperation to secure a novice prospect via the NFL Draft balloons.
Since the free agency window commenced, the Giants have watched a once confusing muddle of veteran quarterback options vanish. They’ve had their eyes peeled on what four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers is doing, with signs pointing to his joining the Steelers.
Meanwhile, the Giants have hosted other veteran free agents, such as Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco, and Jameis Winston, who could end up taking snaps for the team come September,
Then, there is the matter of the draft. General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are on the hot seat to get things right at the helm and win games in 2025, lest they want to lose their jobs. They are also being trusted to decide if any quarterbacks in this year’s class fit their vision of a franchise signal caller.
In a new mock draft by Sharp Football Analysis, the Giants future franchise quarterback issue is solved with a perfect scenario unfolding in the mock.
That scenario involves Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who falls to the Giants at No. 3 after the Titans take the class’s best edge rusher, Abdul Carter, first and the Browns pick up cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter at No. 2.
“The Giants are likely the most desperate team to land a quarterback with a coach and GM both entering their fourth year,” draft analyst Ryan McCrystal said of his projection.
“Unless the Giants find someone through free agency (Russell Wilson? Aaron Rodgers?), it would be shocking if they don’t land a quarterback with this selection.”
The Giants’ striking out of the top two names isn’t really out of the realm of possibility as most people think. A lot has changed with teams retooling certain parts of their rosters in free agency, and that can impact the nature of the quarterback carousel once the draft's first round opens up.
The Titans have seemingly been open to all different scenarios, including moving down the board to acquire more assets for their rebuild, at least early on. Of late, however, the idea of them trading down has cooled off a bit.
Many new mock drafts have held the same consensus that Ward will be the first quarterback taken off the board, if not the very first player with his name card read, which would take him out of consideration for the Giants at No. 3.
There is the second-best quarterback prospect in Shedeur Sanders, who should be there at No. 3. In fact, Sanders was there for the picking in this mock, but he ended up falling to No. 21 with the Steelers.
The Browns could also go with Hunter to provide a weapon for their offense and defense before venturing back into the first round or early second for a gunslinger, as other names like Jaxson Dart have continued to gain ground in value.
At this point, nothing seems safe for the Giants, who could find themselves heading into Day 2 without a quarterback if things don’t change soon or the board doesn’t favor them on April 24.
