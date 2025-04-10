New York Giants Best Day 3 Picks of the Last 20 Years
Over the past 20 years, the Giants have had a tumultuous history in the draft's early rounds. The draft's first two days have been full of bests and busts.
They selected talents that could contribute quickly, others who found their better days after their time with the Giants, and some who never made it to a second contract.
Ironically, they have had the most steady success has been on Day 3 of the draft. They have consistently found quality pieces.
WR Darius Slayton (2019, R5, No. Pick 171)
Regardless of what has been said for years, Darius Slayton stepped on the field for the Giants and became their most explosive receiver.
In the presence of veteran receivers like Golden Tate and Sterling Shepard, tight end Evan Engram, and running back Saquon Barkley, Slayton provided the deep threat that the team had been missing.
He finished his rookie season with 48 receptions for 740 yards and eight touchdowns.
He averaged over 15 yards per reception throughout the next four seasons despite mediocre or below-average quarterback play.
Slayton was never afforded the luxury of WR1 targets even though he dealt with WR1 treatment from defensive coordinators and cornerbacks.
Even with the presence of Malik Nabers who had 109 receptions and WanDale Robinson who hauled in 90 receptions, Slayton still managed to turn his 39 receptions into 573 yards. Even Joe Scheon and Briam Daboll believe he is one of the better receivers in the league because they signed him to a new contract.
S Julian Love (2019 R4, No. 108)
The Giants drafted defensive back Julian Love for his speed and potential as a cornerback. However, due to injuries and two quality starters at cornerback, Love moved to safety.
After three seasons as a spot starter and an expanded role within the secondary, which helped the team make the playoffs in 2021, Love became a full-time starter in 2022. It would prove to be his breakout season.
He finished the year as the leading tackler on the team with 124 and 79 solo tackles. His six tackles for loss were tied for the third-highest on the team. He also added a career-high two interceptions.
The Giants could not reach a contract extension with Love, who signed with the Seattle Seahawks. Over the next two seasons he established himself as one of the best safeties in the league.
He made the Pro Bowl in 2023 collecting 123 tackles and four interceptions and in 2024 he produced another quality season with over 100 tackles (his third straight season) and three interceptions.
RB Brandon Jacobs (2005: R4, No. 110)
Despite the presence of Tiki Barber, who rushed for over 1,800 yards in 2005, Jacobs played a valuable role on the team as a Day 3 rookie.
He was the short yardage or goalline back. He carried the ball 38 times for 99 yards and a whopping seven touchdowns.
The next season, Jacobs carved out a role for himself in the backfield. He continued to be a touchdown merchant, with nine touchdowns and 423 yards on 96 carries.
Over the next five seasons, he rushed for 4327 yards and 40 touchdowns.
He averaged 4.5 yards per attempt over that time. He also helped the Giants win two Super Bowls over the New England Patriots. In 2012, a 30-year-old Jacobs joined the 49ers but only appeared in two games.
He finished the season with five carries for seven yards. At 31, he rejoined the team and rushed for 238 yards and four touchdowns, a Giants franchise record. His 60 rushing touchdowns are also a Giants franchise record.
RB Ahmad Bradshaw (2007: R7, No. 250)
When you take a player in the seventh round, you are lucky if the player ends up on your practice squad in their rookie season.
If they make the 53-man roster and can help on special teams, they have likely outplayed their draft position. They might be a steal if they come in and garner carries.
Running back Ahmad Bradshaw worked his way up the depth chart and became a seventh-round steal for the Giants. As a rookie, he was behind Jacobs, Derrick Ward and Reuben Droughns.
The next year he sat in the third chair as Jacobs and Ward both rushed for over 1,000 yards.
In year three, it was Bradshaw’s turn to play second fiddle to Jacobs. Instead, he outperformed him, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt compared to Jacobs's 3.7 and only finishing 57 yards short of Jacobs’s 835 yards despite carrying the football 61 fewer times.
In year four he took over the lead back role from Jacobs and finished with over 1200 yards and eight touchdowns. He held onto the job for two more seasons, producing another 1000-yard season in year six before moving on to Indy and spending his final three seasons with the Colts.
DT Barry Cofield (2006: R4, No. 124)
Barry Cofield joined a very deep and talented defensive line and it could not have been predicted that the big man from Northwestern would show up and claim a starting position as a rookie.
That's exactly what Cofield did. He started every game as a rookie. He made 44 tackles, including 32 solo tackles and five tackles for loss. While he was a good run defender, his best ability was availability.
He spent his first five seasons with the Giants, starting 78 of 79 possible games and helping them win Super Bowl XLII before he joined the Commanders, where he played another four seasons.
Over his first eight seasons, he started 126 of 128 possible games. He finished his career with 311 total tackles and 19.5 sacks.
