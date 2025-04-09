New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: Edge/DL Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech
Aeneas Peebles is a one-gap penetrating HIGH MOTOR pass rusher with significantly sub-par measurables that may hinder his overall upside.
Aeneas Peebles, EDGE/DL
- Height: 6’0 ½”
- Weight: 282 lbs
- Class: 5th-Year Senior
- School: Virginia Tech / Duke
- Hand Size: 9 ⅝”
- Arm Length: 31 ⅜”
- 40-yard-dash: 4.94s
- 10-yard-split: 1.74s
- Vertical Jump: 32 ½”
- Broad Jump: 9’1”
- 20-yard shuttle: 4.70s
- STATS
A former three-star prospect out of Knightdale High School in Knightdale, North Carolina, where he attended Duke University from 2020-2023.
Peebles was the 13th-ranked player from North Carolina and the 33rd defensive tackle during the 2020 recruiting cycle.
He entered the transfer portal after the 2023 season and was a three-star recruit, the 21st defensive lineman and the 194th overall player. He attended Virginia Tech for his final season, which was his best.
Peebles recorded 37 pressures with 31 hurries in 2024. He had 33 pressures in his final year at Duke. He had 28 total through his first three seasons.
Peebles played 1,770 defensive snaps throughout his career, and he had the versatility to play all across the defensive line, although his likely position in the NFL is inside.
He was a 2024 First-Team All-ACC selection and was an AP All-American Third-Team selection in 2024. Peebles attended the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Strengths
- Wide backside with thick short arms – stout
- Good burst off the line for his size
- Very good short-area quickness and speed for his size
- Good lateral agility and change of direction for his size
- Above-average bend for a 282-pound defender
- Is a threat to dip/rip and bend through contact as an interior rusher
- Burst off the LOS + low COG gives him an advantage
- Good penetration/disruption skills
- Plays with excellent leverage – NATURAL!
- Low center of gravity – reduced chest on rush
- Active hands with ability to string moves together
- Quickly gets to his rip move
- Wide array of pass rushing moves
- Upside to be quality interior pass rusher
- Promptly reacts to offensive linemen in a poor position (lunging/leaning)
- Frequently stunted/twisted at the LOS – did very well
- Solid vs. double teams (concedes some space) wiggles off
- adequate overall anchor vs. the run when his hips are low
- Very good backside pursuit defender
- Elite competitor – doesn’t stop till the whistle
- Reported football junkie
Weaknesses
- Very short with poor length
- Portly and sloppy frame for EDGE
- Can quickly land the rep – lacks the bend/burst combination to stress/threaten consistently on the edge
- Lacks bull rush to threaten regularly
- Has array of pass-rushing moves but can improve their employment
- Must play with 100% attentiveness and technique to survive on early downs due to lack of length and only adequate play strength
- Eliminated from plays early due to lack of length – difficult to dictate
- Will turn 24 at the start of the season
Summary
Aeneas Peebles is a one-gap penetrating HIGH MOTOR pass rusher with significantly sub-par measurables that may hinder his overall upside. Peebles unlocks an array of pass-rushing moves with above-average overall athletic ability and impressive lateral movement skills for a 282-pound defensive lineman. Peebles aligned all over the defensive front but is best utilized inside the 4i-shade on passing downs, where he can threaten the interior offensive linemen with his short-area skills and active hands. Overall, Peebles is a stout defender who wins with leverage against the run if tasked to anchor but best penetrates forward. Unfortunately, his measurables are tough to overcome, and some teams will leave him off their board.
GRADE: 6.0D
