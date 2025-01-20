New York Giants Draft Prospect: CB Brandon Adams, UCF
The New York Giants' cornerback spot is one where they could potentially add a veteran and some youth to the mix. Brandon Adams of UCF would give them a big target with special teams ability to boot.
Brandon Adams, CB
Height: 6’3
Weight: 190 lbs
Class: Senior
School: UCF
Stats
A former three-star recruit from Arabia Mountain High School in Lithonia, Georgia. He was the 86th-ranked safety and the 87th recruit out of Georgia during the 2021 recruiting cycle. He played CB through his four seasons in college and goes by the name “B.J.” Adams played everywhere in high school: cornerback, safety, running back, wide receiver, and even quarterback.
Adams played on 371 special teams snaps during his four seasons at UCF. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just a 52.8% completion rate in 2024; in his career, his completion rate was a low 51.6%. He will attend the Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Strengths
Elite size and arm length – has tentacles in coverage
Very lean and wiry build – solid short-area quickness
Solid overall athlete with better feet than most DBs his size
Change of direction and speed are solid
Can open, close, and sink his hips adequately
Aggressive and physical press CB with strong punch
Strong single-hand jam – WRs feel his power
Adequate aiming points with his punch
Gets into the hip pockets of inside breaking receiver (when he’s disciplined with his feet)
Athletic enough to play man coverage with his size
Uses length – with subtle contact – to get into the catch point on quick slants
Does well to squeeze WRs off the red line and to the sideline in man coverage
Condenses throwing windows with his size
Elite tackle radius
Phenomenal game against Iowa State in 2024
Experienced special teams player – asset
Weaknesses
Good athlete for his size – still some limitations
Long strider, not overly explosive once striding out
Can sink his hips, but it takes a few steps for him to decelerate
Will false step in press, leaving him in a more difficult situation
16 career penalties – gets VERY grabby in coverage
Attempts to propel himself to the catchpoint in man coverage, using the WR as leverage
Too many two-handed jam attempts – Travis Hunter took advantage of the aggression
Has just two career interceptions
Misjudged the spatial relationship with WR behind him (when he was aware/ non-high-low); happened against Colorado
Aggressively bit on End Around pass vs. Sam Houston State: Touchdown
Processing angles is inconsistent, especially in run support
Misjudged his run fits: sucked too far inside
Needs to be better deconstructing blocks and properly executing his run fits
Could be a more assertive tackler – has to improve as a run defender
Effort in run support is fair to question
He never played more than 513 snaps in a given season
Dealt with a back injury that held him out of a few games in 2024
Summary
B.J. Adams attempts to punch through the soul of opposing wide receivers in press. He is a long and physical press cornerback who may ideally fit in a press/press-bail Cover 3. His feet could be more precise in press, but defensive coordinators who want to jam will love his tools.
His quick feet allow him to recover promptly. He’s athletic enough to play press-man with his size; shiftier receivers could give him issues, but he’s not a liability due to his foot quickness, hips, and length advantage, although gearing down in full-stride isn’t immediate.
His size and adequate movement skills allowed him to occupy ample space as a mid-pointing zone/match defender against 3x1 sets. He can occupy the deep thirds or fourths. His incredible length is an asset with closing throwing windows, and it provides a larger tackle radius.
Despite his overall presence, Adams must improve his run support to earn snaps at the next level. He has a penchant to grab in coverage; Adams must be more disciplined. He should start as a depth piece with upside – and mismatch ability – while being a core special teams player.
GRADE: 6.0D