New York Giants Draft Prospect: CB Cobee Bryant, Kansas

Kansas CB Cobee Bryant's twitchy aggressive play style shined at the Shrine Bowl.



The Ballhawks explosiveness, physicality, & twitchiness were on full display during the 2 days he locked it down!@cobeebryant2 #RockChalk #ROCKCHALKJAYHAWK #NFLDraft2025 #NFLDraft #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/k3gl9FDj6R