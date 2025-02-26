New York Giants Draft Prospect: CB Cobee Bryant, Kansas
There's a lot to like in Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant's game, including his versatility and size.
Cobee Bryant, CB
- Height: 5’11”
- Weight: 171 lbs
- Hand size: 8 ⅞”
- Arm length: 31 ⅞”
- Class: Senior
- School: Kansas
- STATS
A former three-star recruit out of Hillcrest High School in Evergreen, Alabama, where he was the 27th recruit in his state and the 64th-ranked CB in the 2020 cycle.
Bryant was a unanimous First-Team All-Big 12 selection and was the first Jayhawk in Big 12 history to be named to the First-Team all-conference in three consecutive seasons.
The AFCA Coaches honored Bryant as a Second Team All-American. He allowed just a 54.3% catch rate in 2024, and averaged a 57.9% rate in college. Bryant only missed 8.5% of his tackles in 2024 (four total). Bryant was in attendance at the East-West Shrine Game.
Strengths
- Long limbed thin cornerback with high-hips and solid height
- Solid overall athlete with quick feet and sufficient change of direction skills and agility
- Solid feet in press with an adequate on-hand jam
- Physical up WR’s route stem – will harass through the break
- When disciplined he does a very good job staying on top of routes on vertical plane
- Sufficient man coverage skills when not fooled
- Very smart zone defender who understands positioning/route concepts
- Is a tough player to high-low on the outside
- Very good ball skills – 13 career interceptions
- Excellent job using length and disrupting the catch point – good timing
- Willing in run support – understands his positioning
- Large tackle radius
- Disengages from blocks well at the POA
- Wants to tackle and invites contact, despite sub-optimal strength
- Excellent competitive nature
Weaknesses
- Way too thin – 171 pounds!
- High-hipped, sub-optimal fluidity
- There’s a hitch in his transitions
- Takes some time to decelerate and burst forward
- Needs to add bulk – play strength is marginal
- Tackles by either wrapping up or dropping to a knee and allowing the ball carrier to run into him
- Will panic if he takes a false step
- Can get way too grabby in coverage – was penalized 18 times in his career
Summary
Cobee Bryant can handle multiple coverages/responsibilities on the outside and offers excellent spatial awareness and processing to the position.
He’s sufficient as a man coverage defender and has great eyes/reactive quickness for zone while having excellent ball skills to be disruptive and force takeaways.
When he exercises discipline and doesn’t take the bait he’s harassing as a man coverage defender. However, if he takes a false step or underestimates a WR’s speed, getting himself out of position, then he panics and lacks the burst and fluidity to get back into phase without grabbing.
His recovery speed is adequate, but he lacks true difference-making athletic traits to overcome bad false steps or hip declarations that put him out of position.
He’s willing in run support and plays with a lot of competitiveness, but he’s just 171 pounds and has a very thin frame; this could work against him at the next level.
Overall, there is a lot to like about Bryant’s upside, but he must prove strong enough to function in the NFL.
GRADE: 6.0D