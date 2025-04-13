New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: G Connor Colby, Iowa
Connor Colby is a raw prospect who, once he learns to play with better pad level and improved play strength could find his way into an offensive line's depth.
Connor Colby, OG
- Height: 6’6”
- Weight: 309 lbs
- Class: Senior
- School: Iowa
- Hand size: 10”
- Arm length: 32”
- 40-Yard-Dash: 5.11s
- 10-Yard Split: 1.78s
- Vertical Jump: 28.5”
- Broad Jump: 9’2”
- 3-Cone Drill: 7.78s
- 20-Yard Shuttle: 4:63s
A former four-star recruit who attended John F. Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he grew up just outside the Hawkeyes’ stadium.
Colby was a four-star recruit, the second from Iowa, and the 11th overall interior offensive lineman during the 2021 cycle.
Colby played in just under 3,000 total offensive snaps at Iowa and started as a true freshman at right guard. He played 2,099 total snaps at right guard, 362 at left guard, and 342 at left tackle.
Colby surrendered just 58 pressures and seven sacks through his career. He’s a smart, assignment-sound player who only allowed ten pressures and two sacks in 2024, earning him a Phil Steele Third-Team All-American honor and a First-Team All-Big-10 nod. He also earned a Third-Team All-Big-10 bid in 2023.
Strengths
- Good overall height with big hands
- Solid overall lateral movement skills and athletic ability
- Good wide base with ready hands in pass protection
- Very good mental processing – is assignment sound
- Solid overall play strength when his hips are low
- Solid overall run blocker
- Very good awareness in COMBO/Zone situations
- Solid angles of approach up to the second level
- Has a mean streak in his play
- Excellent competitor with good finishing ability
- Very experienced – 2,803 overall snaps
Weaknesses
- Marginal explosiveness
- A bit tight as an athlete
- Very high into contact
- Hands lack a stunning effect
- Pops out of stance
- Pad level issues leads to anchor problems – must keep his hips low
- Pass protection technique could be refined
- Not controlled or balanced as a puller – a bit wild in his movements
- Needs to drive his feet through contact
Summary
Connor Colby is a smart blocker with a tenacious approach to the game. He started 50 games for the Hawkeyes and does a great job understanding defensive fronts and reacting accordingly, while working double-team & climb blocks well.
His experience is invaluable, and he offers some upside as zone blocking depth, but his high pad level is high, leading to anchor issues in pass protection.
His overall pass protection technique (hands, low hips, sustainment) could pose a problem against higher-level competition at the next level.
Overall, Colby is a depth option who must play lower and refine his technique to overcome other areas of his game.
GRADE: 5.61