New York Giants Draft Prospect: DB Upton Stout, Western Kentucky
Western Kentucky defensive back Upton Stout might not be the biggest defensive back on the field, but his feistiness, athleticism, and blitz ability enable him to play much bigger than his physical size would suggest at both outside cornerback and the slot, providing value to the New York Giants cornerbacks room.
Upton Stout, DB
- Height: 5-9
- Weight: 170 lbs
- Class: Senior
- School: Western Kentucky
- STATS
A former three-star recruit out of North Shore High School in Houston, Texas, who originally committed to North Texas, where he was the 212th ranked prospect in the state during the 2020 cycle. Stout then transferred to Western Kentucky prior to the 2022 season; he was a four-star recruit in the transfer portal; the 82nd graded recruit and the tenth ranked CB.
Stout played 335 snaps in the slot during the 2024 campaign. He was used all over the defense and frequently dropped from the line of scrimmage into a deep half responsibility. He was used creatively throughout his time at Western Kentucky, but was an outside corner hitherto 2024. His tape was very good on the outside, but his size limitations may relegate him to the slot in the NFL.
Stout allowed just a 56.3% catch rate in the slot. His career catch rate was 58.6%. He is a physical, sure-tackler with just a 10% missed tackle rate. He was penalized 15 times through his five seasons. He will be in attendance at the Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Strengths
- Short - STOUT (lol) – defensive back with excellent athletic traits
- Incredibly explosive – shot out of a cannon
- Balanced defender with excellent change of direction, acceleration, and fluidity
- Very good and quick feet
- Elite closing burst – moves with urgency
- Strong player who packs a punch – excellent play strength
- Get into the grill of WRs – not scared to jam
- Good strike timing and power in jam
- Can be used in the box and at safety – was routinely dropped from LOS to deep half
- Has good tape at outside CB prior to 2024
- Sticky in man coverage – quickly gains the hip and adapts well to WRs route
- Eyes in the back of his head when carrying vertical (Q4, 15:00 1st & 10 INT S. Houston)
- Aware player who excels in zones – great eye discipline
- Elite driving downhill on underneath routes from zone
- Gets off blocks with haste – physical punch in anticipation of the block
- A dictating defender who explodes through contact
- Destroys screens toward him – can defeat blocks with hands or evasiveness
- Hard-hitter who wraps and drives his feet upon contact
- Stays square to his target (or the LOS) until he is in striking distance
- Attacks like a python
- Fearless downhill attacker with elite pursuit
- Good bend in confined spaces when he’s attacking forward
- An asset as a blitzer – stays low and fast, tightly turns corners
- Excellent communicator on the field – high processor
- Elite competitive toughness
- Has 257 special teams snaps – will do what the coaches ask of him
Weaknesses
- Short with marginal length
- Size may relegate him to a slot/nickel role
- Can get too grabby or hit “too” hard – was penalized 15 times in college
- Abandoned presumed responsibility by aggressively biting on Zone Read fake
Summary
I love Upton Stout’s game. He’s a smaller cornerback with a huge aura due to his relentless nature and his harassing – annoying – coverage skills. He’s incredibly strong and a hard hitter, but his hits can draw laundry in today’s NFL.
He’s a force in the slot with impressive outside CB skill from earlier in his collegiate career. He can play man or zone and possesses the ability to drop from the line of scrimmage into deep half responsibilities. Coaches trusted him with more complex responsibilities and he possesses high processing skills.
He’s an excellent run defender from the nickel spot. Teams around the league are looking for players like Stout who can sure-up sub-package run defense.His ability to tightly turn the corner and locate the ball carrier in the backfield reminded me of Dru Phillips at Kentucky.
He may be undersized, but coaches are going to love his play style and heart. Will be a locker room favorite and an early impact player. His size could make him slide in the draft; if that’s the case, a team will come away with a late steal.
GRADE: 6.41