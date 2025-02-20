New York Giants Draft Prospect: Edge Ahmed Hassanein, Boise State
Ahmed Hassanein boasts a solid foundation of tools that could help him develop into a situational pass rusher once he gets some NFL-level coaching.
Ahmed Hassanein, Edge
- Height: 6’2 4/8”
- Weight: 273 lbs
- Hand size: 9”
- Arm length: 32 ⅜”
- Class: Senior
- School: Boise State
- STATS
A former four-star recruit out of Niceville High School in Niceville, Florida, where he was the 17th recruit in the state and the sixth overall athlete in the 2022 recruiting cycle. He was the 121st-ranked recruit in that class. Thomas is the younger brother of Dallas’ Cowboys safety, Juanyeh Thomas.
Thomas allowed just a 51.5% catch rate in 2024. He allowed a 48.8% catch rate in 2023, meaning he’s only allowed 27 catches on 74 targets over the last two seasons for 338 yards, while surrendering just two touchdowns. Thomas was only penalized sic times in his career and mostly played outside cornerback; he had 75 snaps in the slot over his three seasons.
Strengths
- Good lateral agility + hand usage create separation when in a phone booth
- Maximizes his first-step with excellent snap-timing
- Quick hands to attempt a shed
- Good power rush moves and a solid bull-rush to set up a secondary move
- Stays low into contact as a rusher to maximize strength
- Good path discernment as a rusher
- Smart player with a plan
- Gets skinny through blockers – understands path of least resistance
- Aware rusher who adapts to QB movement well in the pocket
- Does well on twists as penetrator and is a solid looper
- Gets low into contact as a run defender – can leverage 1 gap in one-on-one blocks
- Physical taking on pullers – collapses to wrong-arm/contain
- Violent taking on blocks – creates traffic jam!
- Quickly swims at the point of contact when flowing toward play
- Feet keep moving when framed – uses feet/hands well to work half-man and get his chest free vs. run/pass
- Solid overall play strength in one-on-one situations
- Very good backside pursuit – effort!
- Elite competitive toughness
Weaknesses
- Shorter with only below-average length
- Looked small against starting college OTs
- Sub-optimal athletic traits at EDGE
- Stiff – lacks first-step to consistently threaten high-side
- Was susceptible to snatch & trap when bull-rushing
- Run defense is only adequate and his tackling needs work
- Will struggle to handle double teams (w/ TE)
- Missed SO many tackles – had a 24.8% missed tackle rate in college with 29 total missed tackles over his last two years
Summary
Ahmed Hassanein is an effort pass rusher with solid hand technique and play strength. With active hands and an array of moves to separate, Hassanein angles his body well to prevent OLs from gaining access to his chest when in a phone booth.
Still, he’s shorter than average and lacks length, and his first three steps and lack of bend fail to threaten the high side consistently. Hassanein offers upside as a depth pass rusher but needs to work on his run defense and tackling.
GRADE: 5.86