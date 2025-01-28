New York Giants Draft Prospect: Edge Landon Jackson, Arkansas/LSU
It's rare to find edge defenders out of college who are proficient enough against the run and as a pass rusher. Landon Jackson seems already ahead of the curve in both areas.
Landon Jackson, Edge
- Height: 6’6
- Weight: 270 lbs
- Class: Senior
- School: Arkansas/LSU
- STATS
A former four-star recruit out of Pleasant Grove High School in Texarkana, Texas, where he was the seventh-ranked EDGE and the 110th-graded prospect in the nation while also being the 19th prospect out of Texas. He committed to LSU and played his freshman year 2021 season for the Tigers before transferring to Arkansas for his final three college football seasons.
Jackson has a truly unique build at 6’6, 260 pounds with ridiculously long and thick limbs. Jackson was a captain for the Razorbacks and was a 2023 First-Team All-SEC selection (Coaches) and was named to the Bronko Nagurski, Chuck Bednarik, and Lombardi Award Watch List ahead of the 2024 season. Jackson will be at the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Strengths
- Excellent size with good muscular thickness throughout his body
- Solid overall athlete for the position
- Incredibly long and effective length
- Good center of gravity and balance for a player of his build
- Good explosiveness and first-step – comes off the ball low
- Excellent overall run defender – can penetrate or anchor
- Heavy – violent – hands that shock at the POA
- Good overall ability to corner at the top of the arch
- Excellent overall play strength
- Anchors in place against the run – feet dug in, hips low, eyes on target
- Controls blocks at the line of scrimmage – good eyes to locate
- Decisive read defender – great as backside pursuit
- Can pin his ears back and use his hands well to create separation
- Can bend at his waist to slip underneath block
- Developed good counter moves and the ability to string multiple moves together
- Devastating cross/chop move with QUICK hands
- Gets excellent push with his long-arm into the pocket
- Has a pass rush plan – has won with power and finesse
- Understands how to use his length as run/pass defender
- Controlled and balanced mover on twists
- Flashed superb hand usage as a pass rusher
- Versatile – can play in multiple schemes
- Always hustling – elite competitive toughness
Weaknesses
- He has average bend for the position – still impressive given his size – does understand how to flip his hips and orient his body/hips advantageously
- Doesn’t have difference-making athletic ability for a position predicated on it
- Pad level an stray too high at times
- Better OL understand how to anchor themselves against his secondary power moves – he can lose steam due to his size/pad level
- Could be more consistent overall with his technique
- Long early injury history: tore his ACL in high school (2018); broke his ankle in high school (2020); suffered a leg injury at LSU (2021)
Summary
Landon Jackson is a controlled mover who possesses elite overall size with an excellent frame and length. His ability to play the run effectively as an anchor defender, penetrator, or pursuit defender make him ideal for any scheme, as well as his athletic ability, quick first-step, and his aforementioned size. Defensive line coaches will fall in love with a player like Jackson.
His upside as a pass-rusher isn’t through the roof, but he took noticeable steps through his college career with his use of hands and ability to employ moves to create separation. His combination of shock value and hand technique are an asset.
He has won with power and with finesse, albeit he does lose leverage against better offensive lineman who can reanchor his moves. Jackson should have a long career in the league as a high-floor hustle pass rusher with good hands to disengage at the POA, while excelling as a sturdy run defender.
GRADE: 6.35