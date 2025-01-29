New York Giants Draft Prospect: IDL Deone Walker, Kentucky
Deone Walker has put his basketball background to good use in that he possesses agility and quickness for a man of his size, something the New York Giants could definitely use more of on their defensive line.
Deone Walker, DT
- Height: 6’6
- Weight: 350 lbs
- Class: Junior
- School: Kentucky
- STATS
A former four-star recruit out of Cass Technical High School in Detroit, Michigan, where he was the third recruit in his state and the 28th IDL in the 2022 recruiting cycle. He earned Second Team All-SEC in all three seasons playing for Kentucky.
Walker is a massive man that anchors the line of scrimmage. The 20-year old played across the line, but was mostly used as a three-technique/4i on both the left and right side. He is capable – and was asked – to play nose tackle as well. Walker had a sensational pass rushing season in 2023, recording 51 pressures and 7.5 sacks.
He had a combined 46 pressures over his freshman and junior seasons. Walker was a two-time team captain who started in 36 of 37 games for the Wildcats. His impact as a freshman landed him on the True Freshman All-American Team. He decided to enter the NFL draft and will attend the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Strengths
- Elite MASSIVE size with good length
- Narrow base on the line of scrimmage – explodes tightly upward with good quickness
- Excellent movement skills and athletic ability for his incredible size
- Good first step and burst for a player of his size
- Surprisingly agile with good quickness in his feet
- Occupies space – quick and long enough to suddenly grab ball-carriers in his area
- Excellent run defender with elite awareness/ability to find football
- Anchors against double-teams with good overall shedding ability
- Heavy handed – violent – pass rushing moves
- Excellent play strength and upper-body strength
- Flashed elite bull-rush move that constricted the pocket
- Very smart – made several plays down the LOS where his reaction time allowed him to come up with big tackles
- Aware player with elite eyes
- Takes good angles of approach, understands how to avoid blocks when twisting
- Versatile – is quick enough to penetrate/strong enough to anchor
- Is only 20 years old
Weaknesses
- Pad level gets high
- Is a bit top heavy
- Size works against him – fatigues (may be best on snap count)
- Has stiffness due to his size
- Pin-Pull down blocks drove him down the LOS too frequently
- Consistency due to fatigue affects his technique and ability to make plays
- Imprecise with hand placement as a pass-rusher – strength/violence usually overcame the sub-optimal hand placement
- Hand usage needs refinement – could lead to massive upside!
- OL who can defeat his first move tend to win the rep
- Took a statistical step back in 2024
Summary
Deone Walker’s sheer size + athletic ability is incredibly rare even in today’s NFL. George Young’s prototype! Walker moves well with good agility and feet on the line of scrimmage and his ability to play nose through 5-technique should appeal to every defensive coordinator in the league.
He is an aware run defender who understands how to read blocking schemes and best orient himself to make a play. Sudden down blocks, though, can pose trouble to him, for his inability to anchor his center of gravity when absorbing blocks from the side result in him being rarely moved off his spot. Walker takes on base and double team blocks well with a good overall ability to separate with his violent hands.
Walker’s pass rushing ability was on full display in 2023, but he did take a step back in 2024. He’s a power based rusher who uses speed/quickness to his advantage. His hands are violent but could use some precision. Overall, Walker would be an elite addition to the Giants next to Dexter Lawrence – 700 pounds of interior defensive line! Combining him with Andre Patterson could allow him to unlock his upside, which – like him – is massive.
GRADE: 6.31