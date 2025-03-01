New York Giants Draft Prospect: OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State
Josh Simmons suffered a season-ending knee injury in mid-October, and he will need to be thoroughly checked out. But if he's indeed on the mend, as is believed, he offers positional flexibility on the offensive line.
Josh Simmons, OT
- Height: 6’5”
- Weight: 310 lbs
- Class: RS-Junior
- School: Ohio State
A former three-star recruit out of Helix High School in La Mesa, California, where he was the 35th recruit in the state and the 26th interior offensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class.
He initially attended San Diego State University for one season where he struggled. He surrendered four sacks and 24 pressures with 17 penalties in 2022.
Simmons transferred to Ohio State and started the last two years until he tore his patellar tendon against Oregon in Week 7. He surrendered 40 pressures and five sacks through his 1,005 pass-blocking reps in college.
He’s taking 1,130 snaps at LT and 800 at RT. Simmons only surrendered one pressure in 2024 and was having a momentous turnaround but the injury derailed his season. Despite missing half the season, Simmons was honored with a Third-Team All-Big 10 bid.
Strengths
- Excellent frame – lean – with long limbs
- Could add more to frame if necessary
- Impressive athlete – explodes quickly out of his stance to establish advantageous position
- Feather light feet to mirror – excellent COD, agility, and foot-speed
- Fluid hips to open/close – Smooth and controlled on the move
- Very controlled and balanced – keeps hips low
- Proficient hand usage in run and pass game
- Tight elbow – readjusts when out of position
- Can re-sink hips and reestablish leverage advantage
- Contacts and seals in one-on-one – understands positioning/framing
- Dangerous COMBO/climb with good location skills up to the second level
- Played in a varied rushing scheme where he blocked down, kicked out, COMBO’d, and executed zone assignments
- Explosive puller on crack-toss: good luck db!
- Elite angles/judgement/ability on the backside to cut-off pursuing defenders
- Exceptional in pass protection – can be trusted one-on-one
- Disciplined in pass protection – patient with quick hands
- Active hands with good aiming points
- Solid overall play strength and lower-leg drive
- Solid anchoring ability against good power rushers
- Solid ability to handle counter moves
- Blocks down with power and optimizes his position
- Smooth bucket step and ability to kick back/pull
- Played both left and right tackle: 1,130 at LT and 799 at RT
- Significantly refined his hands in 2024
- Excellent competitiveness – will finish blocks with command
Weaknesses
- Good run blocker but less disciplined than pass protection
- Solid play strength but heavy hands have initially altered/shocked him
- Power rushers may be able to successfully shock/move him in pass protection
- Lacks difference making pop – only a solid anchor
- Penalized 26 times through three seasons (only ONE in 2024)
- Season ended with a knee injury vs. Oregon – medical must check out
- Injury was a patellar tendon tear in his right knee
Summary
Simmons was well on his way to the top 15 of the NFL draft before he tore his patellar tendon. Now, depending on his recovery, he may be a massive discount for a team.
Simmons possesses excellent athletic traits with quick feet, burst, and smooth change of direction. He’s a fluid athlete that’s capable of executing any run blocking scheme and is an asset in space. Simmons understands positioning and his hands took a massive step forward in 2024.
He’s an adept pass protector with a very high ceiling. He’s not the strongest offensive tackle, and there were times on tape when heavy hands would initially jolt him back; still, his ability to re-sink his hips and reset himself was impressive – he can recover if he initially concedes ground.
Overall, Simmons is arguably a top-10 talent in the draft who will likely fall due to injury. Medical checks will be crucial for him at the combine.
GRADE: 6.79M (medical flag)