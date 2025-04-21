New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: DL Alfred Collins, Texas
Alfred Collins currently projects as a two-down player with the potential to dvelop into an every down player if he can smooth out his pass rush.
Alfred Collins, DL
- Height: 6’6”
- Weight: 332 lbs
- Class: 5th-Year Senior
- School: Texas
- Hand Size: 10”
- Arm Length: 34 ⅝”
- Vertical Jump: 26”
- Broad Jump: 8’0”
- STATS
A former five-star recruit out of Cedar Creek High School in Bastrop, Texas, where he was the fifth player from his state and the second strong-side defensive lineman during the 2020 recruiting cycle.
Collins was highly pursued as a recruit and played all five seasons for the Longhorns, backing up Byron Murphy III and T'vondre Sweat until they were drafted in 2024.
Alfred Collins recorded 27 STOPs in 2024 and Texas’ defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski trusted his nose-tackle to occupy the A and B-Gaps on occasion. Collins was a Second-Team All-American in 2024 and a First-Team All-SEC selection in his lone season as a full-time starter.
Collins aligned over the A-Gap 146 times in 2024; the B-Gap 299 times and over the tackle 129 times, with just 19 snaps outside of the tackle box. He is versatile, strong, and a very reliable run defender who is still learning how to play football.
Strengths
- Elite NFL size and frame with thick base
- Elite length + hand size combination
- Excellent balance and wide base when absorbing contact
- Excellent upper-body and play strength – plays with very good leverage for his size
- Excellent run defender with elite anchor
- Few run defenders stack & shed like Alfred Collins
- Maximized his elite tackle radius – only two missed tackles in 2024 (3% MTR)
- Quickly sheds and understands OL leverage
- Active hands to shed with very good arm-over and push-pull
- Quality two-gap defender – trusted as only IDL inside 5T
- Massive trust bestowed to him from coaching staff
- Dictates and controls the POA in run game – controls with active feet
- Wins peek-a-boo battle with very good OL
- Does a very good job pressing the outside shoulder of reach blocks
- High processor to undercut backside zone blocks – good in pursuit
- Excellent feel for avoiding mirroring OL – will use solid lateral agility and excellent anticipation to free himself from contact
- Insane awareness to knock passes down at the LOS (batted six balls down at the LOS, 2nd in FBS; blocked a FG)
- Versatile player who can align across the board in ODD fronts (5T to NOSE)
- Excellent effort and competitive drive
Weaknesses
- Modest foot speed and change of direction skills
- Lacks pass rushing juice and skill – not overly explosive
- Does not possess great bend
- Failed to offer much as a pass rusher (counter moves, multiple moves strung together, etc.)
- Played more than 400 snaps once in his college career (2024)
- A bit raw overall and is still learning how to use his tools (this could be viewed as as strength as well)
- Dealt with a left calf strain that held him out of the draft process
Summary
Alfred Collins is an elite run defender with excellent play strength and anchoring ability. He can easily absorb double-teams with a solid ability of finding space to split the DUO/COMBO, while displaying the intelligence, instincts, and hands to mitigate base, reach, and down blocks – he’s nearly immovable as a run defender and has an elite NFL body with rare length.
While Collins will excel as a run defender, he does not offer much as a pass rusher. He is a try-hard rusher who occupies space but fails to string moves together or counter effectively.
His bull-rush and power moves are only modest, and his superior run instincts failed to translate to his pass-rushing profile; Collins also lacks ideal athletic traits to maximize his size and pass-rushing ability.
Still, there are few run defenders as sound and as reliable as Alfred Collins, making him a quality day two asset for a team.
GRADE: 6.25