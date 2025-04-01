New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: DL Kenneth Grant, Michigan
Once Kenneth Grant gains additional consistency in his game, he'll be able to elevate his game to a whole new level.
Kenneth Grant, DL
- Height: 6’4”
- Weight: 331 lbs
- Class: Junior
- School: Michigan
- Hand Size: 10 ⅛”
- Arm Length: 33 ½”
- 40 Yard Dash: 5.13s
- 20 Yard Split: 3.01s
- 10 Yard Split: 1.72s
- Vertical Jump: 31”
- Broad Jump: 8’9”
- 20 Yard Shuttle: 4.76
- 3-Cone Drill: 7.69
- Bench Press: 22 reps*
- STATS
*At the NFL Scouting Combine (rest at Pro Day)
A former four-star recruit out of Merrillville High School in Merrillville, Indiana, where he was the eighth-graded player from his state and the 47th defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting cycle.
Kenneth Grant played offensive and defensive line in high school while doing shot put for the track & field team.
Grant started five games in 2023 but appeared in 15 before earning a Second-Team All-Big-10 honor en route to a National Championship in 2023.
He was a Third-Team AP All-American and Second-Team All-Big-10 in 2024. He finished his college career with 52 pressures in 592 pass-rushing reps – all but two were earned in 2023 and 2024.
He only missed four tackles in his college career, and he recorded 41 STOPs, according to Pro Football Focus.
Strengths
- Thick body with broad chest and long limbs
- Excellent overall athlete for a 331 pound man
- Very good burst off the line – shoots laterally with haste
- First step + hands are SCARY when dialed in
- Heavy – dangerous – hands
- Above average pass rusher with capability of stringing moves together
- Club/Swat is violent – quick to hit the swim move over top
- Very good overall run defender – anchors in the ground vs. double teams
- Excellent overall anchor
- Active hands against the run – good use/shed
- Stacks and sheds one-on-one blocks vs. the run
- Smart defender against the run – leverages gap, eyes on, attacks
- Aware vs. pin-pull/down blocks, enough finesse to avoid and be a problem for the offense
- Difficult player to uproot against the run
- Good backside pursuit as a run defender
- Excellent play strength and lower leg drive
- Can be a space eater vs. the run
- Two-gap ability
- Versatile – can play across the defensive line
Weaknesses
- Size limits his ability to change direction swiftly
- Lateral movement skills – once play commences – is sub-optimal
- Not very bendy or flexible
- Although overall above average as a pass rusher, he did disappear too frequently and lacked true consistency
- Hands are more violent than precise
- Conditioning may be an issue
- May need to watch weight gain – rumored to have reached 360 pounds
Summary
Kenneth Grant is a massive defensive lineman who is quick enough off the snap to play 3 or 4i-shade despite his natural one or nose build.
He is an excellent linear athlete for his size, and his ability to pack power into his punches while possessing an excellent anchor, allow him to be successful against the run and pass;. However, he does need to develop consistency with his hands as a pass rusher.
Giants defensive line coach Andre Patterson would do wonders with Grant’s raw talent, size, and movement skills; if the junior can leverage his hand usage to hone in on the flashes he put on film while maintaining his run-defense skills, then he would live up to round-one value.
However, consistency with his hands must improve, but he’s one intriguing and LARGE prospect. Grant could be an option for the Giants at Pick 34.
GRADE: 6.61