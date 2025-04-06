New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: DL Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee
Omarr Norman-Lott is a bit undersized to survive inside, particularly against the run, but he offers some production as a situational pass rusher.
Omarr Norman-Lott, DL
- Height: 6’2”
- Weight: 291 lbs
- Class: Senior
- School: Tennessee / Arizona State
- Hand Size: 10 ¾”
- Arm Length: 33 ¾”
- Vertical Jump: 31.5”
- Broad Jump: 9’5”
- STATS
A former three-star recruit out of Grant Union High School in North Highlands, California, where he was the 38th-ranked player from his state and the 32nd defensive tackle during the 2020 recruiting cycle.
Norman-Lott initially attended Arizona State for three seasons before transferring to Tennessee. He was a three-star recruit in the transfer portal – the 41st defensive tackle and the 406th overall player.
Norman-Lott started just two games over his two seasons at Tennessee. He earned 41 pressures over two seasons in Tennessee and just 20 over his previous three.
Norman-Lott only played more than 300 snaps once; his usage at Tennessee was not necessarily reflective of his skill-set, rather it was the modus operandi of the coaching staff of the Volunteers.
He had 53 STOPs throughout his college career, with just nine in 2024 on 86 run snaps. Norman-Lott was penalized twelve times over his two seasons in Tennessee.
Strengths
- Massive hands and excellent length in a more stout frame
- Naturally reduced & compressed chest
- Long legs and slightly high-hipped
- Impressive flexion in his lower half
- Above-average ankle flexion to turn tightly
- Good overall center of gravity through rush
- Very good athletic ability with excellent quickness off the LOS
- Light feet with good change of direction and lateral agility
- Range/movement to slant inward – quick movement/feet
- Penetrator with immediate disruptive ability
- Excellent closing burst – deceptive on disguised simulated pressure (Florida sack, 2024)
- Excellent pass rushing effort and deployment of moves
- Frequently employs forklift with very good lower leg drive
- Strong upper-body with heavy/violent moves
- Very good force into contact when employing power rush (bull, forklift, etc.)
- Club/swim and spin moves to create separation as a rusher
- Quickly transitions off forklift to speed/half-man attack
- Feet/hands quickly gain half-man advantage
- Active hand adjustments throughout pass rushing play
- Keeps leverage low against the run – locks out well
- Sheds and slips around blocks adequately vs. run
- Solid backside pursuit as run defender
- Excellent competitive nature
Weaknesses
- Shorter and lighter than most interior defensive linemen
- 291 pounds could pose a problem against the run
- Was tasked to penetrate in college – diagnosing the run seemed like a work in progress
- Locks out well but can get moved off spot against powerful OGs
- Anchoring consistently against the run is a work in progress
- Had a total of 86 run defense snaps in each of the last two seasons
- Can be a bit uncontrolled when firing off line – eyes drop – more disciplined OL may take advantage
- Possesses counter moves but they’re imprecise and a bit wild – could employ them more efficiently
- Played in a heavy rotation at Tennessee – not necessarily a “knock” but a reality that should be noted
- However, he does only have 976 total defensive snaps through five seasons
- Only eclipsed 300 snaps once – Arizona State, 2021
- Was ejected against Florida (2023) for throwing a punch
Summary
Omarr Norman-Lott was a situational pass-rusher in a deep Tennessee Volunteer rotation who played with urgency. His variety of pass-rush moves coupled with his quick get-off allowed him to disrupt and penetrate offensive lines across the SEC.
There’s no denying Norman-Lott’s physical gifts and what he can offer a team against the pass, but his lack of experience and size against the run makes him either scheme dependent or a developmental player versus the run.
Norman-Lott’s high grade isn’t reflective of his ability to stack & shed offensive lineman, rather it’s due to his ability to disrupt and wreak havoc with his immediacy and hand usage.
His feet and framing allow him to constantly find the half-man relationship and he packs enough lower-leg drive – with his natural leverage/length – to get underneath offensive linemen and put them on skates.
Norman-Lott sets his rushes up well with power and quickly converts to speed/finesse with good overall lower-body flexion to turn tight corners and dip around clean offensive line contact.
Overall, Norman-Lott has a wide range of outcomes. I would not be shocked to see a team picking late in the first-round take a risk on this moldable pass-rushing asset, but his run-game portfolio is lacking. He’ll likely be selected somewhere on day two.
Nevertheless, the best of this player has not been revealed and he could be one difficult pass-rusher to contain at the next level.
GRADE: 6.19