New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: OL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel has played four of the five offensive line spots in college, but projects as an interior lineman at the nexxt level.
Grey Zabel, OL
- Height: 6’6”
- Weight: 312 lbs
- Class: Senior
- School: North Dakota State
- Hand size: 9 ½”
- Arm length: 32”
- Vertical Jump: 36.5”
- Broad Jump: 9’3”
- Bench press: 26 reps
A zero-star recruit out of T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre, South Dakota, during the 2020 recruiting cycle, Zabel helped the Bison win two FCS titles in 2021 and 2024 while earning a First-Team All-MVFC and First-Team All-American (FCS) in 2024.
Zabel played 2,776 snaps over five years at NDSU; he played over 900 in the last two seasons. Pro Football Focus had Zabel as the highest-graded pass-blocking offensive lineman in college football. He was only 240 pounds coming out of high school.
He has played 961 snaps at left tackle in 2024 and has a total of 974 at that position throughout his collegiate career. He also played 1,064 snaps at right tackle, 453 at left guard, 222 at right guard, and 17 at center. His versatility is an asset.
He’s surrendered just 29 pressures and four sacks across the positions over 1,137 career pass-blocking reps. He’s also committed 21 penalties. Zabel attended the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Strengths
- Very good athlete with good mobility in his lower half
- Excellent lateral agility and movement skills along the LOS
- Good burst, change of direction, and solid center of gravity in close quarters
- Fluid hips and ankles allow him to establish good leverage at the POA
- Light nimble feet – very quick in pass protection
- Quickly jump sets defenders – smooth vertical
- Excellent and smooth in pass protection
- Good anchor despite height – gets his hips low to restablish LOS
- Stiff punch that maximizes his limited length in pass protection
- Reacts quickly to counter moves/absorbs contact well
- Smart and aware against twists
- Solid run blocker with a physical disposition
- Frames hinge/down blocks well to create effective seal
- Explosive out of his stance into contact
- Kicks into space well
- Very quick and effective on COMBO/DUO chip/climb
- Incredibly versatile – has played across the OL
- Successful in zone or power/gap scheme
- Has upside to start inside with swing tackle capability
- Solid play strength with excellent competitive nature
- Started 38 career games at several positions
Weaknesses
- Height-forced lunging vs. moving targets
- Base can get narrow, and that affects his good anchor – must stay wide/low a bit more consistently
- Undersized arm length for a tackle
- Could be more precise and efficient with his hands – they get wide
- Too much grabbing
- A bit more of a grabber in pass protection than a puncher
- Way too many penalties against FCS opponents
- Played in the FCS – Jump in competition
Summary
Grey Zabel is a very good versatile athlete with starting experience across the offensive line. He has excellent lower body flexion and pass protection skills with solid overall play strength and the ability to execute run blocks at a high level despite a lack of technique; his hand technique led to penalties in the FCS, and he keeps his hands too wide and grabs too frequently in pass protection.
Quick hands and excellent framing must be exercised at every position, but especially at offensive tackle due to his shorter arms. Still, when Zabel keeps his 6’6 frame low, he has enough athletic ability and strength to absorb contact and anchor in place against power rushers.
Zabel’s ability to play tackle in the NFL with 32” arms will be questioned by some teams but a spot at guard – and possibly swing tackle while he irons out parts of his game – may be an initial plan for this talented offensive lineman.
GRADE: 6.28