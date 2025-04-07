New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: RB Damien Martinez, Miami
Martinez averaged 6.2 yards per carry on 514 career totes and might be best served as a complementary runner.
Damien Martinez, RB
- Height: 5’11”
- Weight: 217 lbs
- Class: Junior
- School: Miami / Oregon State
- Hand Size: 9 ½”
- Arm Length: 30 ½”
- Wingspan: 77 ⅝”
- 40-Yard-Dash: 4.51s
- 10-Yard-Split: 1.56s
- Vertical Jump: 35”
- Broad Jump: 10’4”
- STATS
A former three-star recruit out of Lewisville High School in Lewisville, Texas, where he was the 61st player from his state and the 35th overall running back during the 2022 recruiting cycle.
Martinez started his college career at Oregon State and immediately had an impact for the Beavers; he recorded over 2,000 rushing yards and had 16 touchdowns through two seasons with Oregon State before he entered the transfer portal after the 2023 season. Martinez was a four-star recruit, the second overall running back, in the transfer portal.
He was the 33rd-ranked player in the portal and took his talents to South Beach.
Martinez had just three fumbles across 516 collegiate rushing attempts and he averaged a healthy 6.1 yards per attempt through his three seasons.
He also averaged 3.93 yards after contact and a very impressive 4.51 yards after contact in 2024. He forced a total of 139 missed tackles in college.
Martinez’s impact was quickly felt once he stepped on Oregon State’s campus; he earned Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and was a two-time First Team All-Pac-12 selection. Martinez was an honorable mention 2024 ACC selection.
Strengths
- Excellent thickness throughout his body
- Light feet for a big back – quickly changes direction behind the LOS
- Solid build up speed
- Very good combination of size, short-area quickness, and footwork
- Presses LOS with nimble feet to suddenly shift laterally and explode north
- Excellent peripheral vision to find cut-back lanes
- Solid overall burst through the hole with a low center of gravity
- Runs through poor tackle attempts with excellent contact balance
- Averaged 4.51 yards after contact – 8th best in FBS
- Physical and punishing runner
- Firm stiff arm
- Excellent lower-leg drive – a pile mover
- Will run through the face of DBs in the alley
- Successful zone and gap experience
- Good patience and vision behind LOS for zone
- Allows blocks to unfold with excellent timing as gap/counter runner
- Excellent spatial awareness in space to maximize blocking
- Solid checkdown option as a receiver
- Solid in pass protection – is not shy to contact
- Identifies blitz pickups with good location skills
- Physical blocker in PONY package – can lead block
- High competitor with excellent toughness
- Will be 21 years old throughout his entire rookie season
Weaknesses
- Lacks breakaway speed
- Is a bit stiff in the hips as a runner
- Solid burst through the hole but lacks elite explosiveness
- Is not a dynamic receiving threat
- Could keep a firmer base in pass protection – will lunge and anticipate contact
- Was arrested with a DUI in 2023
Summary
Damien Martinez is a physical downhill runner with an excellent combination of size, short-area quickness, and nimble feet to make defenders miss in the box.
He also possesses excellent spatial awareness to maximize blocks in space. Martinez has excellent vision and patience behind the line of scrimmage, and he possesses varying tempo speeds with a quick downhill trigger.
As a runner, Martinez can move the pile and displays high levels of toughness and physicality.
He lacks deep speed and an expanded receiving profile – and his ability in pass protection can be ironed out, albeit it’s solid – but overall, Martinez is a young rushing option with a firm understanding of the position’s nuance with the size and makeup to be a three-down back.
With that said, Martinez is an excellent option, and a compliment for Tyrone Tracy Jr., for the New York Giants to target on day three of the draft
GRADE: 6.38