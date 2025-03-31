New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Arizona
Jacory Croskey-Merritt is the perfect developmental running back. Once he polishes up his pass-pro game, he will make a nice addition to a running back committee.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB
- Height: 5’11”
- Weight: 206 lbs
- Class: Senior
- School: Arizona / New Mexico / Alabama State
- Hand Size: 8.8”
- Arm Length: 31.6”
- 40-yard dash: 4.41s
- Vertical Jump: 41.5”
- Broad Jump: 10’5”
- Bench Press: 18 reps
- *All at Pro Day
- STATS
A zero-star recruit out of Sidney Lanier High School in Montgomery, Alabama, where he initially took his talents to Alabama State for four seasons.
He then transferred to New Mexico for a year and rushed for 17 touchdowns with a 6.3 yards per carry average. Croskey Merritt then transferred – as a three-star – to Arizona for his final year of eligibility (or so he thought).
He started against his old team – New Mexico – in Week 1 and had to sit the rest of the season due to eligibility issues.
Croskey-Merritt was elite against his former team, rushing for 8.2 yards per carry with seven missed tackles forced.
He averaged 3.24 yards after contact over his 513 collegiate rushing attempts. He forced 129 missed tackles over his college career and ran primarily out of a zone system other than his final year at Alabama State in 2022 (77 power/gap rushes, according to Pro Football Focus).
Croskey-Merritt was in attendance at the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl.
Strengths
- Very good overall athlete
- Explosive rusher with physical style
- Controlled stop/start ability – Excellent feet
- Good redirection skills and acceleration
- Good overall speedburst – has a second gear
- Very good footwork behind LOS
- Displays solid patience and vision
- Solid micromovements to force poor tackle attempts
- Hits hole quickly and with force
- Hits backside cuts and reads LB flow well
- Tough to drag down – keeps legs churning
- Good ability to create yards after contact – physical rusher!
- Good overall contact balance
- Solid overall play strength
- Flashed high end receiving skills – wheel route (concentration, high point) – only flash
- Good identification as a pass protector
- Rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns in the East-West Shrine Bowl – his first action since CFB Week 1
- Earned Shrine Bowl MVP
Weaknesses
- High-cut upright rusher
- Some tightness in his hips
- Upright style led to big hits – has to lower pad level
- Can be too patient behind the LOS
- Not a lot of receiving usage, albeit he flashed in his ONE 2024 game
- Only played one game in 2024 before being rendered ineligible
- Pass protection is below average – needs to perfect technique and frame better
- Will be 24 years old at the time of the draft
Summary
Jacory Croskey-Merritt is a high-cut – explosive – upright rusher with a reckless abandon rushing style and possesses above-average change of direction for a tall runner player.
Croskey-Merritt was ruled ineligible after his fantastic performance against New Mexico in Week 1, which is unfortunately not just for Croskey-Merritt but for all of college football.
The former zero-star recruit has serious upside as a starting back in the NFL, with good feet, contact balance, and controlled tempo that’s combined with above-average patience that allows blocks to develop.
Croskey-Merritt has little experience catching passes but did flash downfield receiving traits in his lone game with Arizona, albeit did not result in a catch; there could be untapped potential in that regard.
He must improve his pass protection and run lower, but Croskey-Merritt is one of the many talented running backs who will be available for teams on the third day of the draft.
GRADE: 6.23