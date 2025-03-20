New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson is a proven playmaker who can pound the rock or come out of the backfield. He might be best served, however, as part of a committee to keep him fresh.
TreVeyon Henderson, RB
- Height: 5’10”
- Weight: 202 lbs
- Class: Senior
- School: Ohio State
- Hand size: 9 ½”
- Arm length: 30 ¾”
- 40-yard-dash: 4.43s
- 10-yard-split: 1.52s
- Vertical Jump: 38.5”
- Broad Jump: 10’8”
- STATS
A former five-star recruit out of Hopewell, Virginia, where he attended Hopewell High School. Henderson was the number one rated recruit from his state and the number one running back in the 2021 cycle – he was the 11th overall player. He started 47 of 47 games over four seasons.
Henderson earned Second-Team All-Big-10 in 2021, Third-Team in 2024, and First-Team in 2023, while helping the Buckeyes secure a National Championship in 2024.
Henderson averaged an outstanding 4.43 yards after contact in 2024, which ranked 11th in the FBS of running backs that received 20% of their team’s carries.
He ranked in the top 10 for 15+ yard rushes and was 16th overall in breakaway percentage. Henderson was a team captain in 2024 and is renowned for his selflessness.
Strengths
- Excellent athletic ability with slashing style
- Explosive through the hole and into space
- Immediate burst into good pace…
- Build up acceleration that accesses a second and third gear
- Very good overall speed with breakaway ability
- Sudden change of direction with quick start-up
- Solid overall vision and feel as a runner inside
- Sufficient patience to excel in zone
- Excellent ability to follow/see blocks develop in power/gap
- Solid overall contact balance
- Although not the biggest, he can handle a downhill – physical – style
- Good play strength to run through arm tackle and poor attempts
- Elite ball security – has not fumbled in three seasons
- Excellent receiving skills with wide route variety
- Was used at all three levels of the field as a receiver
- Caught 77 passes for 853 yards in his career
- Capable of being a three-down back
- Excellent pass protector (see Oregon 1)
- Smart: identifies blitz and locates – gets through trash well
- Willing and eager to impose will in pass protection
- Good lead blocker (when tasked)
- Incredibly high competitive toughness
- Team Captain renowned for selfless nature
Weaknesses
- Undersized with a thin lower-half
- Isn’t stiff but not necessarily loose in the hips
- Dinged up the last two seasons with bigger workload
- Missed five games in 2022 with fractured bone and torn ligaments in his left foot
- Has three-down skill-set, but wear & tear must be considered
Summary
TreVeyon Henderson has one of the better passing game profiles of any running back in this draft. He can be trusted as a receiver, has reliable hands, and is an asset in pass protection, but he is much more than just a receiving back. Henderson combines light feet and a slashing style to sift through narrow gaps and find space before he accesses his breakaway acceleration and homerun ability.
Henderson is an explosive playmaker with a three-down profile, but season-long punishment may deteriorate his skills and lead to injury. Henderson is just 202 pounds with a leaner lower half and has dealt with several college injuries.
May be best utilized in a committee to keep him fresh and at his best. Overall, Henderson is a reliable playmaker who can flip the field with a home run and competently handle every running back responsibility on a given play.
GRADE: 6.68