New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: WR Tre Harris, Ole Miss
Tre Harris has "X receiver" written all over him. He's not necessarily a WR1, but he could ultimately work his way into the top three of a team's receiving tandem.
Tre Harris, WR
- Height: 6’2”
- Weight: 205 lbs
- Class: Senior
- School: Ole Miss
- Hand size: 9 ⅝”
- Arm length: 31 ⅞”
- 40-Yard-Dash: 4:54s
- 10-Yard-Split: 1.56s
- Vertical Jump: 38.5”
- Broad Jump: 10’5
- STATS
A former two-star recruit out of Comeaux High School in Lafayette, Louisiana, where he was the 98th player from his state and the 227th athlete during the 2020 recruiting cycle.
Harris played quarterback in high school. He initially took his skills to Louisiana Tech, where he started 21 of 31 games at wide receiver. He entered the transfer portal after the 2022 season as a four-star recruit, the 27th WR in the portal and the 121st overall player.
Harris’ final year at Louisiana Tech earned him First-Team All-C-USA (2022), and he was First-Team All-SEC in 2024. In Harris’ debut against Mercer, he recorded 133 receiving yards and four touchdowns, setting the Ole Miss single-game receiving touchdowns record (2023). Harris missed six games with a hip/groin injury in 2024 and still eclipsed 1,000 yards.
Harris caught 67.1% of his collegiate passes, with a 78.9% catch rate in 2024 with Jaxson Dart. He averaged 17.2 yards per reception with a 12-yard aDOT (average depth of target) in 2024. Harris mostly aligned out wide (88% through five seasons). He averaged an FBS BEST 5.12 yards per route run in 2024 – WILD – with a 61.5% contested catch rate number.
Strengths
- Excellent size with adequate athletic ability – solid combination
- Excellent frame for a WR
- Solid build up speed – is a long stride accelerator
- Excellent play strength and overall presence
- Tough to press on the LOS due to strength and solid outside release + hand use
- Did not run many routes – BUT has displayed route deception
- Does well to mitigate defensive contact up vertical stem
- Will use head/shoulder fakes and change the tempo of his routes to create extra separation
- Big physical receiver who uses his body well
- Sufficient athletic ability to make a man miss in space
- Combines deceptiveness through his stem and with a football in hands
- Excellent concentration and adjustment ability
- Excellent acrobatic catch ability – throw it in his area code
- Good elevation and high-pointing ability – attacks the football
- Climbs the ladder with authority – it’s his football – this improved dramatically in 2024
- Solid overall YAC/RAC ability – lowers his shoulder through contact
- Strength to run through poor tackle attempts
- Frame and potential to be a good blocker on the outside
Weaknesses
- Not a twitchy athlete – with he was smoother in changing direction
- Is not a burner and he lacks elite breakaway speed
- Good Size + AA, but isn’t overly explosive or fluid in hips
- Just adequate burst out of his breaks
- May need more of a release package in the NFL
- Ran simplified routes in Ole Miss’ system
- Frustrating concentration drops
- Most of his experience comes from the outside
- Could improve his run-blocking ability
- Dealt with injuries – missed six games in 2024 with hip/groin
- Is already 23 years old
Summary
Tre Harris is a big physical receiver with excellent body control and a dominating nature down the field on the vertical plane. His ability to elevate and pluck footballs in his area code, while recollecting balance and getting north is invaluable.
He significantly improved his contested catch ability and made several acrobatic grabs through the 2024 season – a season where he went over 1,000 receiving yards, despite missing six games.
Some say Harris feasted against lower-level competition; it’s true, Harris went off against Mercer in 2023, and Furman, Middle TN, and Georgia Southern in 2024, but he also had more than 170 yards against Kentucky and over 100-yards against LSU.
Harris is not overly explosive and does possess build up speed, rather than quick twitch acceleration; he also operated in a simplified offense at Ole Miss, but he displayed a floor of route nuance that suggests there’s plenty of growth and development that may ensue at the next level.
Overall, Harris is an outside big-bodied receiver who embodies the “X” role, with the potential of being a reliable three level target despite a lack of tantalizing athletic traits.
GRADE: 6.38