New York Giants Draft Prospect Shedeur Sanders Offers Thoughts About Team's QB Room
Any rookie quarterback that lands on the New York Giants is essentially guaranteed to begin the season on the bench. Actually, there is a decent chance that a young QB will not take a snap under center the entire 2025 campaign.
The Giants brass signed Russell Wilson to a one-year contract worth $10.5 million in guarantees with the expectation that he will serve as the team's starter. Jameis Winston signed a two-year, $8 million deal ($1.3 million guaranteed in 2025) and will presumably operate as the backup this year. Hence, any signal-caller who general manager Joe Schoen selects in the NFL Draft will need to be patient.
That does not sound like a problem for Colorado star Shedeur Sanders, who recently offered kudos to the Giants for having added both veterans to their roster.
"I think it's a good move for them," he said on his 2Legendary podcast. "Jameis cool. Whatever quarterback room it is, I just hope everybody in there ain't too serious. Just have a good vibe, friendly competition."
Should Giants commit to Shedeur Sanders?
Sanders is expressing the exact viewpoint executives and coaches want to hear. He is not fretting about a crowded position group. He understands how this process works.
His dad, Deion Sanders, is among the greatest NFL cornerbacks to have played the game. With such a level of prominence comes many life lessons that "Prime Time" can pass down to his son.
Most importantly, however, the younger Sanders trusts in his ability. This prospect knows that if he can display the precision and toughness that allowed him to complete 74% of his passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns, while also adjusting his footwork in the pocket and remaining patient in his acclimation to life in the NFL, he will eventually get his chance at being the top quarterback on a team’s depth chart.
Whether that will be with the Giants remains to be seen, of course, but if it is with the Giants, Sanders could benefit immensely from the insights Wilson and Winston can offer. The former is a Super Bowl champion and 10-time Pro Bowler, and the latter a first-round draft pick who has played a lot of football.
If Sanders were to come to the Giants to learn behind these veterans, there is no reason to think he won’t develop into a more polished quarterback and leader.
Of course, none of this is relevant unless the Giants draft him, something that might not come to fruition. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter believes that New York, at this time, is more likely to grab the best available defensive player between either Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter.
The Giants still have a few weeks to finalize their decision, but it should please them to see Shedeur Sanders' upbeat attitude. He faced adversity in Boulder, and by the sound of it, he is embracing the challenges that could await him in the Meadowlands.
